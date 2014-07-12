Guru Purnima 2019: Significance Of Guru Purnima Festivals oi-Staff

One of the most important persons who have a hand in shaping our lives after our parents is our teacher. Our teacher or Guru is the person who leads us from darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge. Hence, they play a major role in shaping us the way we are. Guru Purnima falls on the fifteenth day of the bright fortnight,the Shukla Paksh in the month of Ashadha. This year the day will be observed on July 16 2019. The timings for Guru Purnima tithi will begin at 1:48 am on July 16 and will end at 3:07 am on July 17.

Guru Purnima is a day in Hindu calendar which is dedicated to our spiritual and academic teachers. In Hinduism, Guru or a teacher is equated with God. A true Guru is a link between the individual and the Supreme Power. That is why the Guru puja is performed in respect of the teacher on the day of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is the day to thank your teacher for leading you to education and a better life. The full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha (July-August) is observed as the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, a day sacred to the memory of the great sage Vyasa. Vyasa was the sage who compiled the four Vedas, 18 Puranas, the Mahabharata and the Srimad Bhagvad.

Guru Purnima is also a festival of great importance for the Buddhists. Traditionally the festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honor of lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath.

Take a look at the rituals and significance of Guru Purnima.

Rituals Of Guru Purnima

The Hindu spiritual Gurus are revered on this day by remembering their life and teachings. Vyasa puja is held at various temples. Flowers and symbolic gifts are given away in his honour and that of the cosmic satguru. The festivities are usually followed by feast for the disciples, where the prasad and charnamrita, the symbolic wash of Guru's feet, which represents his grace, kripa is distributed.

The Buddhist monks practice intense meditation on Guru Purnima. They reinvigorate their spiritual training and stick to severe penance like giving up meat, alcohol etc.

Significance Of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is observed as the birth aniversary of Guru Vedvyas. He was the one who had written the Mahabharata as well as scribed the Vedas and the Puranas. People offer prayers to him offer gifts to their present Gurus on this day.

According to another day, Lord Shiva imparted the knowledge of Yoga to his seven disciples and the day is remembered as Guru Purnima, wherein Lord Shiva is seen as Adi Guru-Adi means the first and Guru means the teacher in Sanskrit language.

For Hindus, the period of 'Chaturmas' begins from the day of Guru Purnima. This day is also of great significance to the farmers. The day of Guru Purnima marks the beginning of monsoons and the much needed rains for the crops to flourish. The advent of monsoon brings about the much needed relief from the scorching summers. It is also a good day to begin your spiritual lessons.

So, take time on this Guru Purnima to thank your teacher for all that he/she has done for you.

