February 2022: Auspicious Dates And Shubh Timings In This Month Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

Before any specific ritual celebration in Hinduism, people prefer to look at auspicious dates and timings as they believe it will fetch desirable results and save them from negative energies or prevent inauspicious events. the month of February coincides with Magha mass and Falgun mass in the North Indian Hindu calendar and Falgun Mas in Telugu Marathi and Kannada calendars.

According to the Bangla Panjika Magha Masha and Falgun Masha and in Tamil calendar Thai Masam and Masi Masam. Apart from that, February also coincides with Makara masam and Kumbha masam in Malayalam Calendar.

This year there are also some important festivals and auspicious days or events in the month of February such as Vasant Panchami, Ratha Saptami, Bhishma Ekadashi, Magh Purnima, Ramdas Navami, etc. that are celebrated with huge pomp and enthusiasm.

Take a look at the dates, days, nakshatra and timings mentioned in this article for the month of February which can be used as wedding dates, joining a new job, making investments, purchasing or selling of houses or vehicles and also for general activities. These activities are done by performing Panchang Shuddhi. It is a process that involves making predictions according to astrology, numerology and the position of stars. The dates are given here are based on the Indian Standard Time.

February 2022: Auspicious Dates, Day, Nakshatram and Timings

02 February 2022> Wednesday- Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, Dhanishta Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, Dhanishta Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:00 am 03 February 2022> Thursday- Akshaya Tritiya Nisha, Shatabhisha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Akshaya Tritiya Nisha, Shatabhisha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:00 am. 4 February 2022> Friday- Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, Poorvabhadra Nakshatram, Auspicious time-10:00 am to 10:10 am

Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, Poorvabhadra Nakshatram, Auspicious time-10:00 am to 10:10 am 5 February 2022> Saturday- Shukla Paksha Panchami, Revati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Shukla Paksha Panchami, Revati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm 6 February 2022> Sunday- Shukla Paksha Shashti, Revati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:30 am

Shukla Paksha Shashti, Revati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:30 am 7 February 2022> Monday- Shukla Paksha Saptami, Ashwini Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 9:35 am

Shukla Paksha Saptami, Ashwini Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 9:35 am 9 February 2022> Wednesday- Shukla Paksha Ashtami, Krittika Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:15 am

Shukla Paksha Ashtami, Krittika Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:15 am 10 February 2022> Thursday- Shukla Paksha Navami, Rohini Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:20 am

Shukla Paksha Navami, Rohini Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:20 am 11 February 2022> Friday- Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Mrigashirsha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:45 pm to 7:30 pm

Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Mrigashirsha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:45 pm to 7:30 pm 12 February 2022> Saturday , Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Ardra Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:30 am to 9:15 am

, Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, Ardra Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:30 am to 9:15 am 13 February 2022> Sunday , Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, Ardra Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:10 am

, Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, Ardra Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:10 am 14 February 2022> Monday , Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, Purnavasu Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:10 am

, Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, Purnavasu Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:10 am 16 February 2022> Wednesday - Shukla Paksha Poornima, Ashlesha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:00 am

- Shukla Paksha Poornima, Ashlesha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:00 am 17 February 2022> Thursday , Krishna Paksha Pratipada, Magha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:00 am

, Krishna Paksha Pratipada, Magha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:00 am to 9:00 am 18 February 2022> Friday- Krishna Paksha, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Krishna Paksha, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm 19 February 2022> Saturday- Krishna Paksha, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:30 am to 9:00 am

Krishna Paksha, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 8:30 am to 9:00 am 20 February 2022> Sunday- Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, Hasta Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:15 am

Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, Hasta Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 9:00 am to 10:15 am 21 February 2022> Monday- Krishna Paksha Panchami, Swati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:15 pm to 6:45 pm

Krishna Paksha Panchami, Swati Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:15 pm to 6:45 pm 23 February 2022> Wednesday- Krishna Paksha Ashtami, Anuradha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Krishna Paksha Ashtami, Anuradha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm 24 February 2022> Thursday- Krishna Paksha Ashtami, Anuradha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 7:00 am to 8:20 am

Krishna Paksha Ashtami, Anuradha Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 7:00 am to 8:20 am 25 February 2022> Friday- Krishna Paksha Dashmi, Moola Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Krishna Paksha Dashmi, Moola Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm 26 February 2022> Saturday- Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, Poorvashada Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 5:45 pm to 6:30 pm

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, Poorvashada Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 5:45 pm to 6:30 pm 27 February 2022> Sunday- Krishna Paksha Dwadashi, Uttarashada Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Krishna Paksha Dwadashi, Uttarashada Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm 28 February 2022> Monday- Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, Shravana Nakshatram, Auspicious time- 5:30 pm to 6:20 pm

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:00 [IST]