April 2020: Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month

A marriage is considered to be a sacred union of two souls. It not only unites a couple but also their family members and other things related to them. Due to this, people believe getting married on an auspicious date can be beneficial for the couple. This is done to ensure that the couple is blessed with marital bliss and longevity of their married life. In India too, couples get married when their stars are in the right position. So, if you are planning to get married in April, then here are some auspicious dates that you can consider.

14 April 2020, Tuesday

This is the first auspicious date in the month of April when you can think of getting married to your partner. The Muhurta for Hindu wedding will begin at 07:41 pm and will stay till 05:55 am on 15 April 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Ashadha and the Tithi will be Ashtami.

15 April 2020, Wednesday

You can also get married on 15 April 2020. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:55 am and will end at 09:04 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Ashadha whereas the Tithi will be Ashtami and Navami.

25 April 2020, Saturday

If you want to get married on the weekend, then this can be your wedding date. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 08:58 pm and will stay till 05:45 am on 26 April 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini while the Tithi will be Tritiya.

26 April 2020, Sunday

This is going to be the last auspicious wedding date in the month of April. If you are planning to get married on 26 April 2020, then you must know that the Muhurta will begin at 05:45 am and will last till 11:55 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini while the Tithi will be Tritiya and Chaturthi.