Ramadan 2020: A List Of Things To Do And Avoid During Fasts In The Holy Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

The holy Islamic month of Ramadan has begun and people belonging to the Muslim community are observing fasts (also known as Roza) and praying to the Almighty. This is said to be the month of austerity, worship, abstinence and fasting. People observe fasts for the entire month and avoid consuming food and water except during Suhoor and Iftar. Those who don't know, Suhoor is the meal consumed before the sunrise whereas Iftar is the meal consumed after the sunset.

But do you know there are some other rules that one needs to follow during Ramadan? These are actually a list of few things that one can do along with certain things that one should avoid during Ramadan. In order to know what are those things, scroll down the article to read more:

Ramadan 2020: A List Of Healthy Food Items To Consume During Suhoor In The Lockdown

Things That You Need To Do

1. If you are someone who is sane, fit and healthy and has also reached puberty, you should observe fasts during the Ramadan.

2. You must be kind, helpful and honest during the holy month of Ramadan. You must serve mankind with dedication and good intentions.

3. If you (read: women) are pregnant, menstruating, breastfeeding or bleeding post-child-birth, you are relieved from observing fast. However, you can compensate for this by observing the fast later.

4. Those who are quite old and aren't healthy, they can skip the fasting. Instead of this, they can perform fidiya, a service consisting of feeding poor people. This is considered to be a noble deed in Islam.

5. If a person is suffering from any diseases, illness or is travelling, then he/she doesn't have to observe the fast. But they must compensate for this, by observing a fast on later dates. However, those who are sick can perform fidiya for each missed fast.

6. You can take a bath to keep yourself clean and fresh and away from the heat. But make sure you do not swallow the water while you are bathing.

7. Try to break your fast during Iftar by consuming dates but if dates aren't available, then you can take a glass of water.

8. If you are supposed to take any injections or medications, then you can go for it.

Things To Avoid During Ramadan

1. Over-eating during Suhoor and/or Iftar must be avoided as this is considered to be wrong. This is because overeating may distract a person from worshipping Allah. The person may feel too lazy to do anything and may not be able to offer prayers to God.

2. One must stay away from materialistic attachments and bonds. The month-long fast of Ramadan is not to make things difficult for you but to make it easy. When you are away from materialistic things and your addiction, you tend to quit your bad habits and develop some good habits and a simpler way of living. Therefore, leaving behind the luxuries and materialistic attachments is necessary.

3. Refrain from taking part in any kind of gossip and telling lies about something or someone. These are no less than sin, especially during Ramadan. Instead, you should focus on worshipping and doing some noble works for those who are underprivileged and poor.

4. One must not get angry at small things. Try to control your temperament and make sure you do not hurt anybody's sentiments.

5. One must not read the Quran (the holy book of Islam) without understanding the meaning of it. You don't have to read the book for the sake of reading. Instead, your efforts should be to read it and gain some insights.

6. Avoid eating unhealthy and junk food during Ramadan. You must eat healthy and nutritious food during Suhoor and Iftar. As the saying goes by 'you are what you eat', eating unhealthy food in Suhoor and Iftar may affect your Ibadat (worshipping).

7. Avoid arranging lavish Iftar parties if you pass the entire responsibilities of preparing food to the ladies in your family. This is because they may not be able to get enough time to worship the Almighty and indulge themselves in noble work.

8. You must avoid intentionally consuming food and water during the fast. Try to use water to rinse your mouth in such a way that you do not swallow the water intentionally. This may invalidate your fast. If you consumed the food or water unintentionally as you forgot you were fasting, then it is okay as your intentions were not so.

9. One needs to be free of Janaba which refers to a state of impurity during Ibadat. This Janaba could be because of sexual intercourse or seminal discharge. Therefore, one must refrain from having any kind of sexual activity during the fasts of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2020: Quotes And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

May Allah bestow his blessings upon you.

Ramadan Mubarak!