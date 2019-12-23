Annular Solar Eclipse 2019: Know About Date, Time And Places Where It Can Be Seen Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

December 26, 2019, is going to witness a rare phenomenon of the annular solar eclipse. This is going to be the third and final solar eclipse of 2019. Solar eclipses are quite common and occur at certain intervals. But the annular solar eclipse is quite rare and takes place only when the apparent diameter of the moon is smaller than the sun's diameter. But if you are already confused and scratching your head then here's what you need to know about the eclipse. Scroll down to read them.

What Is Annular Solar Eclipse

The annular solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon where the apparent diameter of the moon seems to be smaller than the sun's diameter. This eclipse takes place only when the moon covers the entire central part of the sun which then makes the remaining part of the sun appear as a ring or an annulus around the moon.

Since the moon's shadow is not so large to cover the entire surface of the earth, therefore, only a few parts of the planet can witness the solar eclipse. However, due to the constant motion of the earth and the moon, the area (from where the solar eclipse can be visible) keeps changing.

Annular Solar Eclipse Date And Time In India

The timings for the annular solar eclipse in India will be from 08:06 AM to 11:24 AM on 26 December 2019. According to the astronomy experts and enthusiasts, the eclipse will start at 08:04 AM and at 09:25 AM the moon will cover the entire central part of the sun after which the sun will appear as a 'ring of fire' (annulus). But after three minutes and twelve seconds, the sun will begin re-appearing. It is during those moments only when the sun will look like a diamond ring. Finally, the eclipse will end at 11:04 AM however, it will vary depending upon the places in India.

For example in Visakhapatnam, the eclipse will end at 11:24 AM, in Patna the eclipse will be till 11:13 AM, in Sivaganga the eclipse will end at 11:16 AM, Thiruvananthpuram will witness the end of the eclipse at 11:12 AM and in Coimbatore, the eclipse will be till 11:11 AM.

Places Where Annular Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible In India

So, if you are also an astronomy enthusiast and are quite eager to see the annular solar eclipse then here are some of the places from where you can actually see the eclipse. Since the annular path of the eclipse passes through southern India, below are the places where the eclipse will be clearly visible.

Mangaluru, Karnataka

Kasargod, Thalassery, Kalpetta and Kozhikode in Kerala

Ootacamund, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu

Sachin Bamba, the Managing Director of Space India said, Cheruvathur in Kerala is an ideal place to witness the annular eclipse in India. For that reason, in India, the eclipse will begin first at Cheruvathur only. People living in Kurukshetra, Haryana will be witnessing the eclipse on 26 December 2019 after a gap of 10 years. In addition to this, there are 20 more places where you can witness the partial annular eclipse:

1. New Delhi

2. Mumbai

3. Bangalore

4.Hyderabad

5. Chennai

6. Kolkata

7. Ahmedabad

8. Surat

9. Pune

10. Jaipur

11. Lucknow

12. Kanpur

13. Patna

14. Nagpur

15. Indore

16. Thane

17. Bhopal

18. Agra

19. Visakhapatnam

20. Ludhiana

While you are eager to look at the eclipse, make sure you do not look at the solar eclipse with your naked eyes. Otherwise, you may harm your eyes.