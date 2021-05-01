ENGLISH

    Shree Ram Chandra Aarti Lyrics In Hindi And English

    By

    Lord Rama is said to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and son of Dashrath, the king of Ayodhya. He is considered to be one of the important Hindu deities. Hindus often worship Lord Rama with utmost dedication and devotion. They perform all the rituals to ensure that they worship Lord Rama without even a slight mistake. Out of all the rituals, performing the aarti of Lord Rama is believed to be the best way of connecting to the deity and receiving His blessings. Though there are many aarti and hymns dedicated to Lord Rama, Shree Ram Chandra aarti is one of the most used ones.

    In case, you do not remember the lyrics of the aarti, we are here to tell you about the same. In order to know the lyrics, scroll down the article to read more.

    Also read: Ram Navami 2021: The Story Of Lord Rama, Shabri And Her Half-Eaten Berries

    श्री राम चंद्र कृपालु भजमन हरण भाव भय दारुणम् x2
    नवकंज लोचन कंज मुखकर कंज पद कन्जारुणम्

    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    Navakanj Lochana Kanjamukh Kara Kanjapada Kanjaarunam
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    कंदर्प अगणित अमित छवी नव नील नीरज सुन्दरम्
    पट्पीत मानहु तडित रूचि शुचि नौमी जनक सुतावरम्

    Kandarpa Aganeeta Ameeta Chabi Nava Neela Neeraja Sundaram
    Patapeeta Maanahum Tarita Ruchi-Suchi Navmi Janaka Sutaavaram
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    भजु दीन बंधु दिनेश दानव दैत्य वंश निकंदनम्
    रघुनंद आनंद कंद कौशल चंद दशरथ नन्दनम्

    Bhaju Deena Bandhu Dinesha Daanava Daitya-Vansha-Nikandam
    Raghunanda Aanandkanda Kaushala Chanda Dasharatha Nandanam
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    सिर मुकुट कुण्डल तिलक चारु उदारू अंग विभूषणं
    आजानु भुज शर चाप धर संग्राम जित खर-धूषणं

    Sira Mukuta Kundala Tilaka Chaaru Udaaru Anga Vibhushanam
    Aajaanubhuj Sar Chapadhara Sangraama-Jita-Khara Dushnam
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    इति वदति तुलसीदास शंकर शेष मुनि मन रंजनम्
    मम ह्रदय कुंज निवास कुरु कामादी खल दल गंजनम्

    Iti Vadati Tulsidaasa Shankara Sheesh Muni Manaranjanam
    Mama Hridayakanja Nivaasa Kuru Kaamaadi Khaladalaganjanam
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    मनु जाहिं राचेऊ मिलिहि सो बरु सहज सुंदर सावरों
    करुना निधान सुजान सिलू सनेहू जानत रावरो

    Manu jaahin racheu milihi so baru sahaj sundar saawaron
    Karuna nidhan sujan silu sanehu jaanat ravaro
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    एही भांती गौरी असीस सुनी सिय सहित हिय हरषी अली
    तुलसी भवानी: पूजि पूनी पूनी मुदित मन मंदिर चली

    Ehi bhaanti gauri asees suni siy sahit hiya harashi ali
    Tulsi bhavani pooji pooni pooni mudit man mandir chali
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
    जानि गौरी अनुकूल सिय हिय हरषु न जाइ कहि
    मंजुल मंगल मूल वाम अंग फरकन लगे

    Jaani gauri anukool siya hiya harashu na jaayi kahi
    Manjul mangal mool vaam aung farkan lage
    Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

