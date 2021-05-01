Shree Ram Chandra Aarti Lyrics In Hindi And English Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Rama is said to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and son of Dashrath, the king of Ayodhya. He is considered to be one of the important Hindu deities. Hindus often worship Lord Rama with utmost dedication and devotion. They perform all the rituals to ensure that they worship Lord Rama without even a slight mistake. Out of all the rituals, performing the aarti of Lord Rama is believed to be the best way of connecting to the deity and receiving His blessings. Though there are many aarti and hymns dedicated to Lord Rama, Shree Ram Chandra aarti is one of the most used ones.

In case, you do not remember the lyrics of the aarti, we are here to tell you about the same. In order to know the lyrics, scroll down the article to read more.

श्री राम चंद्र कृपालु भजमन हरण भाव भय दारुणम् x2

नवकंज लोचन कंज मुखकर कंज पद कन्जारुणम्

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

Navakanj Lochana Kanjamukh Kara Kanjapada Kanjaarunam

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

कंदर्प अगणित अमित छवी नव नील नीरज सुन्दरम्

पट्पीत मानहु तडित रूचि शुचि नौमी जनक सुतावरम्

Kandarpa Aganeeta Ameeta Chabi Nava Neela Neeraja Sundaram

Patapeeta Maanahum Tarita Ruchi-Suchi Navmi Janaka Sutaavaram

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

भजु दीन बंधु दिनेश दानव दैत्य वंश निकंदनम्

रघुनंद आनंद कंद कौशल चंद दशरथ नन्दनम्

Bhaju Deena Bandhu Dinesha Daanava Daitya-Vansha-Nikandam

Raghunanda Aanandkanda Kaushala Chanda Dasharatha Nandanam

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

सिर मुकुट कुण्डल तिलक चारु उदारू अंग विभूषणं

आजानु भुज शर चाप धर संग्राम जित खर-धूषणं

Sira Mukuta Kundala Tilaka Chaaru Udaaru Anga Vibhushanam

Aajaanubhuj Sar Chapadhara Sangraama-Jita-Khara Dushnam

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

इति वदति तुलसीदास शंकर शेष मुनि मन रंजनम्

मम ह्रदय कुंज निवास कुरु कामादी खल दल गंजनम्

Iti Vadati Tulsidaasa Shankara Sheesh Muni Manaranjanam

Mama Hridayakanja Nivaasa Kuru Kaamaadi Khaladalaganjanam

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

मनु जाहिं राचेऊ मिलिहि सो बरु सहज सुंदर सावरों

करुना निधान सुजान सिलू सनेहू जानत रावरो

Manu jaahin racheu milihi so baru sahaj sundar saawaron

Karuna nidhan sujan silu sanehu jaanat ravaro

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

एही भांती गौरी असीस सुनी सिय सहित हिय हरषी अली

तुलसी भवानी: पूजि पूनी पूनी मुदित मन मंदिर चली

Ehi bhaanti gauri asees suni siy sahit hiya harashi ali

Tulsi bhavani pooji pooni pooni mudit man mandir chali

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam

जानि गौरी अनुकूल सिय हिय हरषु न जाइ कहि

मंजुल मंगल मूल वाम अंग फरकन लगे

Jaani gauri anukool siya hiya harashu na jaayi kahi

Manjul mangal mool vaam aung farkan lage

Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam