Shree Ram Chandra Aarti Lyrics In Hindi And English
Lord Rama is said to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and son of Dashrath, the king of Ayodhya. He is considered to be one of the important Hindu deities. Hindus often worship Lord Rama with utmost dedication and devotion. They perform all the rituals to ensure that they worship Lord Rama without even a slight mistake. Out of all the rituals, performing the aarti of Lord Rama is believed to be the best way of connecting to the deity and receiving His blessings. Though there are many aarti and hymns dedicated to Lord Rama, Shree Ram Chandra aarti is one of the most used ones.
In case, you do not remember the lyrics of the aarti, we are here to tell you about the same. In order to know the lyrics, scroll down the article to read more.
श्री राम चंद्र कृपालु भजमन हरण भाव भय दारुणम् x2
नवकंज लोचन कंज मुखकर कंज पद कन्जारुणम्
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
Navakanj Lochana Kanjamukh Kara Kanjapada Kanjaarunam
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
कंदर्प अगणित अमित छवी नव नील नीरज सुन्दरम्
पट्पीत मानहु तडित रूचि शुचि नौमी जनक सुतावरम्
Kandarpa Aganeeta Ameeta Chabi Nava Neela Neeraja Sundaram
Patapeeta Maanahum Tarita Ruchi-Suchi Navmi Janaka Sutaavaram
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
भजु दीन बंधु दिनेश दानव दैत्य वंश निकंदनम्
रघुनंद आनंद कंद कौशल चंद दशरथ नन्दनम्
Bhaju Deena Bandhu Dinesha Daanava Daitya-Vansha-Nikandam
Raghunanda Aanandkanda Kaushala Chanda Dasharatha Nandanam
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
सिर मुकुट कुण्डल तिलक चारु उदारू अंग विभूषणं
आजानु भुज शर चाप धर संग्राम जित खर-धूषणं
Sira Mukuta Kundala Tilaka Chaaru Udaaru Anga Vibhushanam
Aajaanubhuj Sar Chapadhara Sangraama-Jita-Khara Dushnam
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
इति वदति तुलसीदास शंकर शेष मुनि मन रंजनम्
मम ह्रदय कुंज निवास कुरु कामादी खल दल गंजनम्
Iti Vadati Tulsidaasa Shankara Sheesh Muni Manaranjanam
Mama Hridayakanja Nivaasa Kuru Kaamaadi Khaladalaganjanam
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
मनु जाहिं राचेऊ मिलिहि सो बरु सहज सुंदर सावरों
करुना निधान सुजान सिलू सनेहू जानत रावरो
Manu jaahin racheu milihi so baru sahaj sundar saawaron
Karuna nidhan sujan silu sanehu jaanat ravaro
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
एही भांती गौरी असीस सुनी सिय सहित हिय हरषी अली
तुलसी भवानी: पूजि पूनी पूनी मुदित मन मंदिर चली
Ehi bhaanti gauri asees suni siy sahit hiya harashi ali
Tulsi bhavani pooji pooni pooni mudit man mandir chali
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam
जानि गौरी अनुकूल सिय हिय हरषु न जाइ कहि
मंजुल मंगल मूल वाम अंग फरकन लगे
Jaani gauri anukool siya hiya harashu na jaayi kahi
Manjul mangal mool vaam aung farkan lage
Shree Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajamana Harana Bhavabhaya Daarunam