Samudra Manthan: Know About 14 Ratnas That Emerged From Churning Of The Ocean Of Milk Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean of milk is a mythological process began as a result of a pact between Asuras and Devas. The ocean was churned using Mount Mandara, which was balanced perfectly due to the powers of Kurma, Vishnu's turtle avatar.

Lord Shiva's garland, the Naga king Vasuki was used as a churning rope. The Ksheera Sagara produced several gems, which were divided between Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, Devas, and Asuras.

These ratnas were categorised under three divisions Goddesses, supernatural animals and gems.

1.Three Categories Of Goddesses

Lakshmi: Goddess Lakshmi who symbolises good fortune and wealth is the divine consort of Lord Vishnu and one of the holy trinity of Goddesses. She chose Lord Vishnu to bless all his three realms with good fortune.

Apsaras: Apsaras chose Gandharvas as consorts as they shared similar tastes for singing and dancing. Among the apsaras, Rambha, Urvashi, Menaka, and Tilottama were patronised by Indra at devaloka.

Varuni or Madira: Madira is the goddess of Wine. Though she appeared dishevelled, she was selected by the Asuras for the intoxicating taste and effect on senses. Some say she was the daughter of Varuna.

2. Three Supernatural Animals

Kamadhenu: Kamadhenu was the cow that fulfilled all wishes when any one made a wish infront of her. Lord Vishnu took her to Vaikunta and then handed her over to sages for milk and its products to store for the yagnya purposes.

Airavata: Airavata was a divine elephant that had 4 trunks. AIravat and the herd of elephants that followed it were taken by Indra. The airavat is known to protect the four directions, connects both earth and sky, and completes the water cycle.

Uchhaishravas: Uchhaishravas was the seven-headed horse that was offered to Bali as a part of a deal. Snow white, and miniature sized, the Uchhaishravas is termed as the king of horses. It played a role in a bet that was played between two sisters Kadru and Vinata.

3. The Three Precious Gems

Kaustubha: One of the most divine and the most precious gems, Kausthubha resides on the chest of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi, whose chosen abode is Vishnu's heart, uses the Kaustubh to watch her reflection.

Parijata: It was initially taken by Indra which later was returned to Krishna, upon the request of Rukmini Satyabhama who fought with indra to get this to the Earth. As per few other Puranas Kalpavriksha tree was the actual byproduct of churning and do not regard Parijata as a by-product at all.

Sharanga: Vishwakarma, the master weapon maker, created the sharanga bow that came out of the oceanic swirls. It was much more powerful than Lord Shiva's Pinaka Dhanush.

4. The Other Three Ratnas That Emerged

Chandra: Lord Shiva, showed a preference for Chandra and placed him in a position on his head which was why he came to be known as Chandrashekhar. Lord Shiva acquired three different names during three different processes during the Manthan.

Dhanvantari and Amrita: Dhanvantari emerged out of the ocean as the last of the batch, with a pot of Amrita in his hand. He was the celestial doctor and healer who discovered Ayurveda. Amrita is the immortality bestowing nectar that was taken finally by the Devas after an initial tussle.

Panchajanya, earrings, a divine umbrella, Nidra Devi and Jyestha Devi were the other byproducts that emerged from the ocean.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article; our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 19:00 [IST]