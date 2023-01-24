Places More Mysterious Than Bermuda Triangle: Sargasso Sea, Devils Sea Of Japan, And Lake Michigan Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Bermuda Triangle is a western region of the North Atlantic Ocean that has a spooky reputation for swallowing boats, ships and airplanes. While some say that it has a hole that leads to another dimension some others sway that it is UFO den that is carrying away the sea vessels. Many people believe that the Bermuda Triangle is one of the most supernatural spots that intrigue everyone from time to time. Let us explore possible reasons behind the eeriness that shrouds the reputations of these oceans.

First time the disappearance occurred was in December, 1945, when five United States Navy planes in training vanished without a trace all of a sudden. Before losing the radio contact, the flight leader seemed to have screamed saying that they had just entered white water and it all looks spooky. The men in these planes were never spotted again. The rescue aircraft with 13 men also disappeared in its quest for the lost Navy Planes. The vanishing acts by the SS Marine Sulphur Queen, and the collier USS Cyclops have been attributed to the Bermuda Triangle.

The Sargasso Sea

The only "sea" without shores, and surrounded by ocean currents, the Sargasso Sea is the middle point of North Atlantic Ocean whose currents drop marine plants and garbage into the sea causing Sargassum to grow. Sargassum is an invasive seaweed that grows densely around the area. Due to the seaweed and the isolation of the sea, it remains warm and calm always, which is a bit eerie. The more surprising thing is that several ships which have tried to float in this clueless area, have lost their crew without a trace, and only the ship remains.

A nineteenth century folklore has an explanation which sounds quite shocking. It reports that the seaweed is carnivorous in nature and it swallows all human being leaving the ship alone and safe. There is one more associated fact to prove this statement as this sea has no borders or boundaries. The warm waters, the seaweeds, and its mysterious nature of the sea repels the sailors as they are sure they will not be found once they cruise into it.

The "Devil's Sea" Of Japan

The Devil's Sea, of Japan is rightly named as the pacific Bermuda Triangle Is situated around Miyake island, near Tokyo. It has been christened as Devil Sea due to the staunch belief that China had in the existence of dragons in their sea.

The book "Dragon's Triangle" written in 1980s by Charles Berlitz, talks of the otherworldly phenomena that occurs at this sea. After losing five military vessels carrying over 700 sailors disappeared, this area was declared to be dangerous. Investigations done later, showed that the military vessels as pointed out by Berlitz were in reality fishing vessels which had vanished. There is one more reason attached to this which says that hundreds of ships of Japan are lost every year in this place due to piracy and non-agreeable weather conditions. But somehow its eerie and dark reputation, the Devil's sea continues to haunt.

The Michigan Triangle

The Michigan Triangle is found right inside the Lake Michigan, whose shoreline encompasses the states of Illinois and Michigan and so on. Here in the central lake Michigan, the ships crew and entire airplanes sometimes, disappear into oblivion. Some say that this is because time stands still there, and is difficult to speed up here while sailing over this oceanic patch.

In 1937, Captain George Donner disappeared mysteriously from his boat, during a routine coal delivery, when he ordered his crew to wake him up when ship reached a port. Three hours later, when they neared his cabin, they saw that he had vanished, despite locking his door from the inside.

In 1950, the North west Airlines flight disappeared with all its 58 people on board, when it flew over the Michigan triangle during its Seattle to New York flight., and the search by Michigan Shipwreck research associates ended up as failure.

All these offer an unearthly or otherworldly angle to these phenomenon they do not have a completely practical angle that can answer this question perfectly reasonably. Some vouch for Atlantis and other kinds of plausible evidence garnered from various sources. Anyhow one cant wish away the mysterious connotations that these oceanic spots carry. They cant be explained away with a straight face. Hence it attracts the attention of thousands of curious people who would love to know the cause behind the spooky phenomenon.

