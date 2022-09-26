Navratri 2022: What Is Shakti Peetha? Lists Of All 51 Powerful Temples Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Once King Daksha had organized a yagnya to which he called everyone to attend it, except his own daughter, Sati and his son-in-law Lord Shiva. Curious about this development, Sati, herself travelled from Kailash and went to her father's palace where she saw the yagnya being conducted in her absence.

To add fuel to the fire, her father had only harsh and rude comments to make about her husband and did not show any signs of remorse for his act. Due to this, Sati got annoyed and disillusioned, and fell into the homagni and ended her life.

Lord Shiva, knowing this was grief stricken and carried her mortal remains with him and roamed about the three worlds in agony and pain. Unable to withstand this, Lord Vishnu, in order to rid Lord Shiva of the pain, blew Mother Sati's body apart into 51 portions which were later enshrined in these respective places as Shakti Peethas.

Lakhs of devotees gather at Shakt Peethas annually to pay their respect to Mother Sati. Every Shakti Peetha is believed to be the seat of power and it does not disappoint devotees who surrender in earnest faith. Here is the list of 51 Shakti Peethas some of which you can find in even Bangladesh, Pakistan and even China.

51 Shakti Peethas: List Of Temples

1. Hinglaj Temple, Balochistan (Pakistan)

Hinglaj Temple is about 125 km away from Karachi Pakistan and is located in Balochistan. It is the place where Goddess Sati's head fell. The goddess is fondly referred to as Kotri, that is Bhairavi Kottavisha. April is when this Shakti Peetha gets busier with pilgrims and visitors.

2. Sharkare Temple, Karachi (Pakistan)

The Sharkare is also called by some people as Naina Devi Temple, Bilaspur, is located in the vicinity of Sukkar Station in Karachi city. Here is where the eyes of the goddess were believed to have fallen and hence, she is called Mahisha Mardini.

3. Sugandha-Sunanda Temple, Shikarpur (Bangladesh)

About 20 km away from Barisal in Shikarpur, Bangladesh, exists the temple of Sugandha, which is built to worship the nose portion of Goddess Sati that landed here when Goddess Sati's mortal body was torn into 51 portions by the Sudarshan chakra of Lord Vishnu.

4. Kashmir-Mahamaya, Jammu and Kashmir (India)

Mahamaya Shakti Peetha, located in Pahalgaon, Jammu and Kashmir, is dedicated to worshipping the Mother Sati's throat portion that landed here. It was enshrined and called Mahamaya Shakti Peetha by the devout.

5. Jwalamukhi-Siddhida, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh (India)

Jwalamukhi temple, a shakti peeth in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, is where Mother Sati's tongue portion that landed here in primordial times gets worshipped by the devotees. This is termed as a place of volcano and thousands of travellers come to visit it every year.

6. Jalandhar-Tripuramalini Temple, Jalandhar Punjab (India)

Devi talab Temple, dedicated to Devi Tripuramalini in jalndhar Punjab is where the Goddess Sati's left breast fell and Devi Talab temple is a Shakti Peetha that is visited by scores of pilgrims annually.

7. Vaidyanath - Jayadurga ( Deoghar, Jarkhand)

Vaidyanath Dham was the place wherein Mother Sati's heart fell, and it receives worship in the form of Mother Jayamata along with Bhairav or Vaidyanath.

8. Guhyeswari Temple, Khatmandu, Nepal

The Guhyeshwari Temple is located along with the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, where both the knees of the Goddess are said to have fallen. The name of the goddess here is Guhyeshwari Devi.

9. Manas- Dakshyani (Manas Sarovar, Tibet)

Goddess Sati's right hand, fell on a rock here in the Mansa of Kailash Manas sarovar in Tibet and it is being worshipped as a Shakti Peetha.

10. Virja - Non-Virajakshetra (Utkal, Orissa)

Utkal in Orissa houses the navel part of Goddess Sati when it fell here. Those wanting to see this Shakti Peetha can ply via bus from Cuttack, Bhuvaneshwar, Kolkata, and other places in Odisha.

11. Gandaki - Gandaki (Pokhara, Nepal)

Muktinath temple is where the Goddess Sati's head portion is enshrined as Shakti Peeth. It is on the bank of the Gandaki river at a place called Pokhara in Nepal,

12. Bahula-Bahula (Chandika)(Burdwan, West Bengal)

Mother Sati's left hand landed on the Bahul place on the banks of Ajeya river in close proximity of Katua Ketugram, that is 8 km away from Burdwan district, West Bengal, India.

13. Ujjayini - Mangalya Chandika (Burdwan, West Bengal)

Ujjain has a shakti Peetha, which houses Goddess Sati's right wrist that fell on Guskar station, 16 km away from Burdwan of West Bengal.

14. Tripura-Tripura Sundari ( Udaypur, Tripura)

Matabarhj mountain peak of Radhakishorepur near Udaypur in Tripura is the famous center where in the Goddess Sati's right leg is enshrined.

15. Chattal - Bhavani (Chittagong, Bangladesh)

Chatral on the Chandranath Mountain near Sitakund station in Chittagong, Bangladesh is the place where the Goddess Sati's right arm fell and got enshrined.

16. Trisrota - Bhramari (Jalpaiguri, West Bengal)

In Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, in the Salbarhi village of Boda Mandal, exists a Shakti peeth of Mother sati where her left leg portion is enshrined and receiving worship. It had fallen at the Trisrota at Jalpaiguri and receives tremendous number of visitors from all over.

17. Kamagiri - Kamakhya (Guwahati, Assam)

The mother's womb portion that fell at Kamakhya of Neelanchal Mountain in The Kamagiri area of Guwahati, Assam is one of the most powerful Shakti Peethas and it is being worshipped by the thousands of people.

18. Prayag - Lalita ( Prayagraj, UttarPradesh)

The finger of the mother's hand that ell on the sangam coast of Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh is enshrined in this and worshipped.

19. Yugadya - Bhootdhatri (Burdwan, West Bengal)

Jugadya at Keergram in Burdwan of West Bengal is where you can find the toe of Mother Sati being enshrined and worshipped inside the Shakti Peetha.

20. Jayanti - Jayanti (Sylhet, Bangladesh)

The place on the Khasi Mountain of Bhorbhog village Kalajor in Jayantiya Pargana of Sylhet district of Bangladesh, came to be known as Shakti Peetha because Mother Sati's left thigh portion landed at this place.

21. Kalipeeth - Kalika (Kolkata, West Bengal)

Kali peeth, Kolkata of West Bengal is where the toe of Mother Sati is worshipped and this is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Mother Sati,

22. Kirit - Vimala (Bhuvanesi) (Murshidabad, West Bengal)

The Temple at Kiritkon village of Lalbagh court road station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal is where the Mother Sati's crown is worshipped as Shakti Peetha.

23. Varanasi - Vishalakshi (Kashi, Uttar Pradesh)

Mother's ear portion studded gems landed on Mani karnika ghat in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh and was enshrined as Shakti Peetha.

24. Kanyashram - Balambika (Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu)

The mother's back part fell in kanyashram which later came to be called a Shakti Peetha. Balambika Bhagavathi is the goddess who is worshipped here.

25. Kurukshetra - Savitri {Kurukshetra (Thanesar), Haryana}

Kurukshetra, Haryana is the place where Mother Sati's heels fell, and this is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

26. Manidevika - Gayatri (Pushkar, Ajmer)

Two gems that fell on gayatri parvat of Manibandh place of Pushkar near Ajmer have been enshrined and the goddess is known as Gayatri.

27. Srisailam - Mahalakshmi ( Sylhat, Bangladesh)

The mother's neck portion fell at a place called Shail near Zainpur village in the north-east of Bangladesh's Sylhat district and a temple was constructed here and is being worshipped as Shakti Peetha.

28. Kanchi - Devagarbha (Birbhum, West Bengal)

Upon the banks of the Kopai river, northeast of Bolarpur station in Birbhum district of West Bengal is home to the ashes of Mother Sati as her mortal remains fell at 51 different parts of India.

29. Kalmadhav - Goddess Kali (Amarantak, Madhyapradesh)

There is a cave near the banks of the Shon River in Amarantak, Madhyapradesh where Mother Sati's left buttocks landed. This is being worshipped in this Shakti Peetha constructed here.

30. Sonadesh - Narmada (Shonakshi) (Amarantak, Madhyapradesh)

This is the place where Mother's right buttock fell at Shondesh on the banks of the origin of Narmada in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh.

31. Ramgiri - Shivani (Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh)

near The Jhansi-Manikpur railway station Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh has enshrined the mother's right breast at Ramgiri. The goddess is called Shivani here.

32. Vrindavan - Uma (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh)

Mata's tuft of hair along with Chudamani fell on the lands of Bhuteshwar of Vrindavan at Mathura in uttar Pradesh.

33. Shuchi - Narayani (Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu)

The shuchitheertham Shiva temple on kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram Road in Tamil Nadu houses the upper teeth of the mother.

34. Panchsagar - Varahi ( Panchsagar, Uttarakhand)

This is the Shakti Peetha wherein the Mother Sati's lower teeth had fallen in the Panchsagar area. The Goddess is known as Varahi in this temple.

35. Kartoyattat - Aparna (Sherpur, Bangladesh)

This Shakti Peetha temple enshrines Mata's anklet that had fallen scores of yugas ago, on the Kartoya coast across Bhowanipore village, a few km away from Sherpur Bagura station in Bangladesh.

36. Sriparvat - Srisundari (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

The anklet of the mother's right foot landed on the mountain of Ladakh Kashmir. The deity in this shakti peeth is called Sri Sundari. As per another view, her right heel fell at Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh.

37. Vibhasha - Kapalini (Medinipur, West Bengal)

The mother's left heel is enshrined at Vibhash Sthan at Tamluk near Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. The Goddess here in this shaktipeetam is called Kapalini.

38. Prabhas - Chandrabhaga (Junagadh, Gujarat)

The shakti peeth here, houses Goddess Sati's abdomen that fell on a place 4 km away from Veraval station near Somnath temple located in Junagadh district of Gujarat. The Goddess here is called Chandrabhaga.

39. Bhairavparvat - Avanti (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)

Mother Sati's lips are enshrined in the Shakti Peetha at Bhairav moutnins in the vicinity of the banks of Shipra in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

40. Janasthan - Bhramari (Nashik, Maharashtra)

The janasthan on the banks of river godavari valley in Nashik city of Maharastra has the chin of the Mother Sati enshrined in its Shakti Peetha.

41. Alopi devi mandir/prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)

Here is where the finger of Mother Sati fell, and she is enshrined by the name Lalita in this Shakti Peetha.

42. Godavaritir (Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh)

Godavari Tir Shakti Peetha or Sarvashail is a famous shakti sthal, which is one of the major pilgrimage centers for Hindus. This Shakti Peetha is inside the Kotilingeshwara temple on the banks of river Godavari near Rajamundry in Andhra pradesh. Mother Sati's left cheek is enshrined here.

43. Ratnavali - Kumari (Hooghly, Bengal)

Goddess here is known as Kumari in this Shakti Peetha wherein the right wing of the mother fell on the banks of the Ratnakar River at Ratnavali in Hooghly district, Bengal.

44. Mithila - Uma (Mahadevi) (Mithila, Nepal)

Mother Sati's left wing had fallen here in Mithila near Janakpur railway station on the Indo Nepal border.

45. Nalhati - Kalika Tarapith (Birbhum, West Bengal)

The mother's leg bone had landed on Nalhati near Nalhati station in West Bengal's Birbhum.

46. Yunnan province China-Devi at Yunnan

Yunnan province in China is where the back portion of Mother Sati fell and they are enshrined as Mother goddess here.

47. Vakreshwar - Mahishmardini (Birbhum, West Bengal)

Mother Sati's eyebrows found their way through the chakra of Lord Vishnu into the paphar river in Vakreshwar, which is a few km away from Dubrajpur station in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

48. Yashor - Yashoreshwari (Khulna, Bangladesh)

Yashor at Ishwaripur in Khulna of Bangladesh has the enshrined hands and feet of Mother sati which fell at this place.

49. Attahas - Phulra (Labhpur, West Bengal)

Mata's lips fell at the land of Attahas which is just two km away from Labhpur station in West Bengal. There is a huge gathering of devotees annually to this place. She is known as Phulra Devi here in this Shakti Peetha.

50. Nandipur - Nandini (Birbhum, West Bengal)

The necklace of Mother Sati fell near the Banyan tree in the Sainthia railway station Nandipur in Birbhum district of West Bengal. She is fondly referred to as Nandini in this Shakti Peetha.

51. Lanka - Indrakshi (Trincomalee, Sri Lanka)

Indrakshi Shakti Peetha, located in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, has the Mother Sati's anklets enshrined there at this Shakti Peetha.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.