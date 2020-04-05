Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Some Of Inspiring Teachings Of Lord Mahavir Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Mahavir who was born as Vardhamana to King Siddharth And Queen Trishala in Vaishali, Bihar in 599 BC is considered to be the 24 Tirthankar of Jains. People belonging to the Jain community, observe the 13th day of Chaitra month as his birth anniversary. This year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 6 April 2020. Though he was born into a royal family, he was always in search of inner peace and enlightenment.

For him, royal life and materialistic luxuries didn't matter. Therefore, he left behind all his royal luxuries and went on to gain spiritual enlightenment.

It is said that after leaving behind his royalty and kingdom, for 12 years he led a life full of austerity and penance. During these 12 years, he faced many hardships but he remained unaffected by the problems raising their heads in his life. After achieving enlightenment, he preached for 30 years. Even today his teachings are considered to be quite important among people who follow Jainism.

1. "Kill not, cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion."

2. "Anger begets more anger, and forgiveness and love lead to more forgiveness and love."

3. "Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings."

4. "The greatest mistake of a soul is non-recognition of its real self and can only be corrected by recognizing itself."

5. "The most important principle of the environment is that you are not the only element."

6. "All souls are equal and alike and have a similar nature and qualities."

7. "If you want to cultivate a habit, do it without any reservation, till it is firmly established. Until it is so confirmed, until it becomes a part of your character, let there be no exception, no relaxation of effort."

8. "Don't accumulate if you do not need it. The excess of wealth in your hands is for the society, and you are the trustee for the same."

9. "One who neglects or disregards the existence of earth, air, fire, water and vegetation disregards his own existence which is entwined with them."

10. "Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness."

11. "All human beings are miserable due to their own faults, and they themselves can be happy by correcting these faults."

12. "A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn't realize that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is a fool."

13. "There is no separate existence of God. Everybody can attain God-hood by making supreme efforts in the right direction."

14. "Eating constitutes the greatest obstacle to self-control; it gives rise to indolence."

15. "Do not deprive someone of his livelihood. This is a sinful tendency."

16. "There is no enemy out of your soul. The real enemies live inside yourself, they are anger, pride, greed, attachments and hate."

17. "Every soul is in itself absolutely omniscient and blissful. The bliss does not come from outside."

18. "Soul is the central point of spiritual discipline."

19. "All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away."