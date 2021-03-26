Lord Vishnu’s Aarti Lyrics In English And Hindi Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Any puja is incomplete without performing aarti. After all, aarti is one of the significant parts when it comes to worshipping Hindu deities. In this people light a Diya and offer it to the deity while singing a devotional hymn. Usually, aarti is performed at the end of the prayer. Today we are here with the aarti of Lord Vishnu. People usually worship Lord Vishnu on numerous occasions, especially during Ekadashis.

The aarti of Lord Vishnu is the most common aarti sung by people belonging to the Hindu community. People are often seen singing the aarti to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. But if you do not remember the lyrics or are afraid to sing as you fear you may be stuck in the middle, then fret no more. Today, we have brought the lyrics of Vishnu aarti in English and Hindi. Scroll down the article to read more.

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे, स्वामी जय जगदीश हरे॥

भक्त जनों के संकट, दास जनों के संकट, क्षण में दूर करे॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे ||

Om Jai Jagadish Hare, Swami Jai Jagadish Hare |

Bhakta Jano Ke Sankat, Das Janon Ke Sankat, Kshan Me Dur Kare |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

जो ध्यावे फल पावे, दुख बिनसे मन का॥

सुख सम्पति घर आवे, कष्ट मिटे तन का॥

Jo Dhyave Phal Pave, Dhukh-Binse Man Ka |

Swami Dhukh-Binse Man Ka ||

Sukh Sampati Ghar Aave (2), Kashta Mite Tan Ka |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

मात पिता तुम मेरे, शरण गहूँ मैं किसकी॥

तुम बिन और न दूजा, आस करूँ मैं जिसकी॥

Mata pita tum mere, Sharan gahun mai kis ki |

Swami sharan padun mai kis ki ||

Tum bina aur na dooja (2), Aas karun mai kis ki |

Om Jai Jagdish Hare ||

तुम पूरण परमात्मा, तुम अंतरयामी॥

पारब्रह्म परमेश्वर, तुम सब के स्वामी॥

Tum Puran Paramataa, Tum Antarayami |

Swami Tum Antarayami ||

Parabrahma Parameshwar (2), Tum Sab Ke Swami |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

तुम करुणा के सागर, तुम पालनकर्ता॥

मैं सेवक तुम स्वामी, कृपा करो भर्ता॥

Tum Karuna Ke Sagar, Tum Palan-Karta |

Swami Tum Paalan-Karta ||

Mai Murakh Phala-Kami, Mai Sevak Tum Swami, Kripa Karo Bharta |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

तुम हो एक अगोचर, सबके प्राणपति॥

किस विधि मिलूँ दयामय, तुमको मैं कुमति॥

Tum Ho Ek Agochar, Sabke Pran-Pati |

Swami Sabake Pran-Pati ||

Kis Vidh Milu Dayamay (2), Tumko Mai Kumati |

Om Jai Jagadiish Hare ||

दीनबंधु दुखहर्ता, तुम रक्षक मेरे॥

करुणा हस्त बढ़ाओ, द्वार पड़ा तेरे॥

Dina-Bandhu Dukh-Harta, Thakur Tum Mere|

Swami Rakshak Tum Mere ||

Apne Hath Uthao, Apne Sharan Lagao Dwar Pada Tere |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

विषय विकार मिटाओ, पाप हरो देवा॥

श्रद्धा भक्ति बढ़ाओ, संतन की सेवा॥

Visay-Vikar Mitao, Paap Haro Devaa |

Swami Paap Haro Deva ||

Shraddha Bhakti Badhao (2), Santan Ki Seva |

Om Jai Jagadish Hare ||

तन-मन-धन सब है तेरा॥

तेरा तुझको अर्पण, क्या लागे मेरा॥

Tan man dhan sab hai tera |

Swami sab kuch hai tera ||

Tera tujh ko arpan (2), Kya laage mera |

Om Jai Jagdish Hare ||

