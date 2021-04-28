ENGLISH

    Lord Satyanarayana's Aarti Lyrics In English And Hindi

    Lord Satyanarayan is considered to be the Embodiment of Truth. He is considered to be one of the manifestations of Lord Vishnu. Hindus are often seen worshipping Lord Satyanarayan as they believe He blesses the devotees with prosperity, fortune, peace and health. It is also said that performing the puja of Satyanarayan and listening to the katha related to Him removes illness, poverty, problems and negativity from one's life.

    People often perform this puja on their birthdays, naming ceremonies of children, house-warming ceremony and on many other auspicious and important events. One of the important rituals of Lord Satyanarayan' puja is performing the aarti. In order to know the lyrics of Lord Satyanarayan aarti, scroll down the article.

    जय लक्ष्मी रमणा, स्वामी जय लक्ष्मी रमणा ।
    सत्यनारायण स्वामी, जन-पातक-हरणा ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Jay Lakshmi Ramana, swami jay lakshmi ramana.
    Satyanarayan swami, jan-paatak harana.

    रत्न जड़ित सिंहासन, अद्भुत छवि राजे ।
    नारद करत नीराजन, घंटा वन बाजे ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Ratan Ja Rat Singhasan Adhbut Chabee Rajey,
    Narad Kahat Niranjan Ghanta dhun bhajey, Jai Lakshmi.

    प्रकट भए कलि कारण, द्विज को दरस दियो ।
    बूढ़ो ब्राह्मण बनकर, कंचन महल कियो ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Praghat Bhaye Kali Karan Dwaj Ko Daras Diyo
    Budha Brahman Bankey Kanchan Mahal Kiyo Jai Lakshmi.

    दुर्बल भील कठारो, जिन पर कृपा करी ।
    चंद्रचूड़ एक राजा, तिनकी बिपति हरी ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Durbal Bhil Kathier Jan Par Kripa Karey
    Chandra Choor Ik Raja Jinaki Vipat Hari, Jai Lakshmi.

    वैश्य मनोरथ पायो, श्रद्धा तज दीन्हीं ।
    सो फल भोग्यो प्रभुजी, फिर स्तुति किन्हीं ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Vashey Manorath Payo Shradha tuj Dini
    So Fal Bhogyo Prabhji phir Sutati Kini, Jai Lakshmi.

    भाव-भक्ति के कारण, छिन-छिन रूप धर्‌यो ।
    श्रद्धा धारण किन्ही, तिनको काज सरो ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ||

    Bhav Bhagti Ke Karan Chhin Chhin Roop Dharyo
    Shardha Dharan Kini Tin Kay Karj Saryo, Jai Lakshmi.

    ग्वाल-बाल संग राजा, बन में भक्ति करी ।
    मनवांछित फल दीन्हों, दीन दयालु हरि ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Gwal Bal Sang Raja Ban Mein Bhakti Karey
    ManVanchit Fal Dina Deen Dayal Hari, Jai Lakshmi.

    चढ़त प्रसाद सवायो, कदली फल मेवा ।
    धूप-दीप-तुलसी से, राजी सत्यदेवा ॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Charhat Prasad Sawayo Kadali Fal Mewa
    Doop Dheep Tulsi Se Raje Sat Deva, Jai Lakshmi.

    सत्यनारायणजी की आरती जो कोई नर गावे ।
    तन-मन-सुख-संपति मनवांछित फल पावै॥ जय लक्ष्मी... ॥

    Shri Satya Narayan Ji Ki Aarti jo koi gaavey
    Kahat Shianand Swami ManVanchit Fal Paavey, Jai Lakshmi.

