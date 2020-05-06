Buddha Purnima 2020: Some Inspiring Teachings Of Lord Buddha That Will Enlighten You Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Lord Buddha who is often referred to as Gautam Buddha was the founder of Buddhism. He enlightened the people with his wisdom and knowledge during the 4th century. Gautam Buddha was initially born as Siddhartha Gautam in a royal clan to parents King Shuddhodhan and his wife Maya. His birth year is said to be 566-577 BC. Every year his birth anniversary is celebrated on the full moon of Baisakh month according to the Buddhist and Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar. This year the date falls on 7 May 2020.

Since childhood, Siddhartha showed signs of detachment from materialistic attachment and worldly desires. Soon he left his royal luxuries and chose the path of enlightenment. He went on to detach himself completely from any kind of worldly desires and bonds. After attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, he dedicated his entire life to educating people about the meaning of life, existence and overcome their pains. His teachings are still considered to be quite important among people. So on this Buddha Purnima, we are here with some of the important teachings of Lord Buddha that will inspire you.

1. "Peace comes from within, do not seek it without."

2. "The Supreme Power that controls the universe has no form or name."

3. "Strong characters are built by doing good deeds and kind thoughts."

4. "Before criticizing anyone it is better to see what you are doing."

5. "Always do good and do not waste time and effort on things that lead to harm."

6. "Be aware of your words and deeds."

7. "Three poisons i.e. greed, hatred and stupidity keep us in the wheel of life and death."

8. "Death is not the end of life. Energy changes into matter and matter again into energy like a pale leaf fell on the ground mixes with soil, the seed fell on earth to give rise to a new plant and so on."

9. "The Five Percepts of life are the most important rules of life and these are - respect for life so no killing, respect for the property of others so no stealing, respect for pure nature so no sexual misconduct, respect for honesty so no lying and respect for a clear mind so no intoxicants."

10. "You become what you think. You attract what you feel and you create what you imagine."

11. "Practice mindfulness. Be in the present. The past is already gone, the future isn't here yet. You have only one moment to live and that's the present moment."

12. "He has the most who is most content with the least."

13. "The mind is like water. When it's turbulent, it becomes difficult to see but when it's calm, everything is clearly visible."

14. "We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves."

15. "No one can harm us more than our own unguarded thoughts."

16. "Life is like a river that flows. Therefore, do not hold onto things. Instead, work hard and move on."

17. "All things appear and disappear, but he awakens shall be awake forever."

18. "Forgive people in your life, even those who are not sorry for their actions. Holding onto anger only hurts you, not them."

19. "Pain is certain, suffering is optional."

20. "No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path."