ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    International Youth Day 2020: 12 Inspiring Swami Vivekananda's Quotes On His Birthday

    By

    This man is one of the celebrated spiritual leaders from India. An Indian monk, who was a patriot and a great orator, he worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. He was born on 12 January 1863 and was known as Narendranath Datta. A prolific thinker who changed the course of history with his knowledge and teachings. He is none other than Swami Vivekananda. He was born to Bhubaneswari Devi and Vishwanath Datta in a Bengali household and completed his graduation from Presidency College.

    Also read: 6 Signs That Tells You May Have Had A Past Life

    He was the disciple of Sri Ramkrishna Paramhansa who himself was a saint. Vivekananda is known as the pioneer in spreading Yoga and Indian philosophies of Vedanta to the western countries. Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math ( spiritual organisations) were founded by him. On this special day, we have listed down some of his quotes that will inspire you.

    1. "Arise! Awake and stop not until the goal is reached."

    2. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

    3. "Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

    4. "The greatest sin is to consider yourself weak."

    5. "In a conflict between heart and mind, always follow your heart."

    6. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

    7. "Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead. If you lose, you can guide."

    8. "Every action that helps us manifest our divine nature more and more is good; every action that retards it is evil."

    9. "Anything that makes you weak, physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison."

    10. "Be a hero. Always say, 'I have no fear'. Tell this to everyone- 'I have no fear'."

    11. "If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults."

    12. "Don't Overthink. Overthinking leads to negative thoughts."

    More SWAMI VIVEKANANDA News

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue