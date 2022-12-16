How To Disconnect Religion From spirituality? Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

As per the religious beliefs, religion is a framework of belief inside which the embers of spiritual love burn brightly. Religion is the body whereas spirituality is the soul of religion. Spirituality is supported by Religion which is its edifice.

The spiritualist who follows God naturally follows a religion. It is only when one reaches the stage of being an Avadhoot, that he loses his connection with religion and all ties with the world on earth. People who are inside the boundaries, and bound by worldly ties, have to follow the formal way to reach the supreme. Religion is based on the foundation of dharma and humanity. Spirituality transcends religious limits set by people on themselves. Spirituality although means absolute freedom for the soul, does not mean it stays separated from religion. Religion is the tradition of the soul that is spiritual. So in a way, both are connected, in essence, and goals but at the same time, disconnected in their methods of adherence to the goals.

Characteristic Features Of A Religious Person

Religion has a god for worship. It could be any God that you personally take a liking to, a god that you staunchly believe in, a god who is the supreme creator sustainer and destroyer.

His interests lie in vrats, traditional ways of worship, temple visits, festivals, chants, stotras and mantras. A religious person prays to God for several reasons fulfilling which he feels happier. There are several gods that he can pray to for the fulfilment of specific desires. A religious person if more evolved, will think of his favourite deity as the only saviour who is the best of all gods. He enjoys the comforts with an attitude of gratitude towards god. He argues away anything that does not gel remotely with his beliefs. He tries to orient the nonbelievers to his point of view. If a Hindu, he follows a Guru, and visits him often.

Characteristic Features Of A Spiritual Person

He feels uncomfortable with the world, and questions if the world is following the right ethics and ways that really help them to progress towards God. He tries to find out answers from the religious texts to his doubts by reading the books of eminent writers. He reads epics, the saga, and tries to establish an equation between himself and god. He gets into the quest for a guru and loses all interest in worldly life. He prays to God to grant him wisdom and depends on his guidance to proceed further in his path.

He tries to distinguish between the form and formlessness of God. He stops arguing with others and does not try to establish the truths that he has realized as true. He had no problem visiting temples and following the rituals.

He attains sadgurus grace after a long Tapasya under his master. He understands God in all three aspects, the Dwaita, You are my lord and I am your servant" and the Advaita You and I are one - Aham Brahmasmi and Vishistadvaita. ("You are inside me, the soul of my soul.)

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed.

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 18:06 [IST]