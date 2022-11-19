Dattatreya Mantras: Chant These 14 Mantras To Get Rid Of Specific Problems Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Chanting mantra has always been thought of a beneficial tool when it comes to relaxing mind and focusing on a better quality of life. Mantras are not mere words but they are something that one must strive to become.

Also, there is a belief that every mantra brings with it a certain kind of energy and therefore, they must be chanted with proper awareness. At times, a mantra may not sound melodious but it is more effective than how a music sounds or feels.

Guru Dattatreya is believed to be the supreme Guru or Lord whose purpose was to ignite the light of wisdom among people. He is known to be the sum total of the holy Trinity and hence worshipped as Jagadguru. Lord Dattatraya is normally seen in photos with a cow representing Bhoomi Devi (Mother Earth) and four dogs at his feet representing the four Vedas. Dattatreya has three heads symbolizing the holy trinity.

Mantras may also be recited to achieve the worldly purposes. Here are some famous but very simple remedies to achieve the common purposes of your life including education, finance and so on.

Recommended by the eminent seer Sri Vasudevananda Sarasvati (Tembe Maharaj), it does not require special initiation by a guru as these have no beejaksharas in the slokas. Along with the concerned mantra one should also compulsorily recite "DIGAMBARA DIGAMBARA SHREE PAADA VALLABHA DIGAMBARA" !! दिगंबरा दिगंबरा श्रीपाद वल्लभ दिगंबरा !! for 108 times for a complete effect, as advised by Sri Tembe Maharaj.

14 Dattatreya Mantras For Specific Problems ( sarvabadha nivaran)

1) To Get Rid Of All Obstacles Mantra: Namasthe bhagavan deva dattatreya jagath prabho ॥ sarva bhaadha prashamanam kuru shanthim prayachame ॥

2) To Get Rid Of All Health Problems ( sarva roga nivaran)

Mantra: Namasthe bhagavan deva dattatreya jagath prabho ॥ sarva roga prashamanam kuru shanthim prayachame ॥

3)To Get Rid Of All Pains ( sarva dukha prashamana)

Mantra: Anasūyātrisaṃbhūto dattātreyo digaṃbaraḥ ॥ smartṛugāmī svabhaktānām uddhartā bhavasaṅkaṭāt ॥

4) To Get Rid Of Poverty ( daaridrya naashana)

Mantra: Daridravipragehe yaḥ śākaṃ bhuktvottamaśriyam ॥ dadau śrīdattadevaḥ sa dāridryāt cchrīprado.avatu ॥

5) To Bear Children: ( santana prapti)

Mantra: dūrīkṛtya piśācārtiṃ jīvayitvā mṛitaṃ sutam ॥ yo.bhūdabhīṣṭadaḥ pātu sa naḥ santānavṛiddhikṛit ॥

6) To Be Blessed With Luck ( soubhagya prapti)

Mantra: jīvayāmāsa bhartāraṃ mṛitaṃ satyā hi mṛityuhā ॥ mṛtyuñjayaḥ sa yogīndraḥ saubhāgyaṃ me prayacchatu॥

7) For Clearing The Debts And For Getting Back The Given Money: (rinavimochana and dattavittalabha)

Mantra: Atrerātmapradānena yo mukto bhagavān ṛuṇāt ॥ dattātreyaṃ thamīśānaṃ namāmi ṛuṇamuktaye ॥

8) To Get Rid Of All Sins (paapavimochana)

Mantra: Atri Putro Mahaa Thejaa ॥ Dattatreyo Mahaamunihi ॥ Tasya Smarana Maatrena ॥ Sarva Paapaihi Pramucchyathe ॥

9) For Datta's blessings ( dattanugraha)

Mantra: Anasooyasutha ॥ Shreesha Janapaathaka Naashana ॥ Digambara Namo Nithyam ॥ Thubhyam Me Varado Bhava ॥

10) For Good Education: ( vidyaalabha)

Mantra: Vidwatsutha Mavidyam ॥ Ya Agatham Loka Ninditham ॥ Bhinna Jighvam Bhudham Chakre ॥ Shree Datta Sharanam Mama ॥

11) For Getting The Articles/Cash Stolen By Thieves Or Misplaced ( apahruta vitta/dravya pratinivartanam)

English: Kaartha Veeryaarjuno Naama Raajaa Baahu Sahasravaan ॥ Thasya Smarana Maatrena Hritham Nashtam Cha Labhyathe ॥

12) Dattatreya Anushtup Mantra:

Mantra: Dattatreya Hare Krishna Unmatthaananda Daayaka ||Digambara Mune Baala||Pishaacha Gnaana Saagara ||

One who recites all the above mantras 1000 times or at least 108 times a day for 40 days with devotion, his wishes will be fulfilled. Several people have recorded their positive experiences upon chanting of this mantra.

13. Good Health For Children:

(Mantra has to be recited 11 times by keeping Bhasma in the hand. After reciting apply it to the forehead and Stomach of your Child)

English: Swaamsenedam Thatham Yena Satwameeshaatri Nandana|| Mumcha Mumcha Vipadhyomum Raksha Raksha Hare Shishum||

Praathrmadhyamdine Saayam || Nishichaapyavasarvathaha|| Durdrugodhooli Bhoothaarthi Griha Maatru Grihaadikaan||

Chindi Chindhya Khilaarishtam|| Kamandalvarishooladrik|| Traahi Traahi Vibhonityam || Twadrakshaalamkritham Shishum||

Suptham Sthitham Chopavishtam|| Gacchamtham Kwaapi Sarwathaha|| Bho Devaa Vasvinaavesha Kumaaro Vaamanaamayaha ||

Deerghaayurasthu Sathatham || Saha Vojo Balaanvithaha||

14. To Remove Bad Karma And Past Life Sins

Mantra: Atri Putro Mahaa TejA Dattatreyo Mahaamunihi| Tasya Smarana Maatrena Sarva Paapaihi Pramucchyathe ||

Obstacles in life, and career can be resolved if this mantra is recited 108 times in the morning and then later recited 3,9 or 11 times a day. One must begin the chanting at either sunset or sunrise in front of Lord Dattatreya's photo or yantra, facing the east direction as you chant it using the rosary bead made of Tulasi (basil), Rudraksha, or clear quartz crystal. Offer any thing sweet as Pongal as the prasad along with the offering of flowers.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 17:58 [IST]