May 2020: Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

In India marriage is considered to be an extremely sacred bond between two couples and their families. It is believed that getting married on an auspicious day when stars are in the right position can bring marital bliss and prosperity in the life of a married couple. This is not only in India but also across the world. People often try to find the best wedding date to get married to their better half.

Happy Birthday May Born: 12 Personality Traits About People Born In This Month

2 May 2020, Friday

This is the first auspicious Hindu wedding date in the month of May. On this day the Muhurta will begin at 06:44 am and will last till 11:40 pm. The Nakshatra on this day will be Magha. The tithi on this day will be Navami and Dashami.

4 May 2020, Monday

This is going to be the first Monday of the month when you can get married according to the Hindu marriage rituals. The Muhurta will begin at 08:36 am and will stay till 05:37 am (on 5 May 2020). The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Phaluguni and Hasta. The tithi will be Dwadashi and Tryodashi.

5 May 2020, Tuesday

This date will fall on Tuesday. On this date, the Muhurta will begin at 05:37 am and will stay till 04:39 pm. Nakshatra Hasta and the Tryodasi tithi will be making the day quite auspicious for getting married to your other half according to the Hindu tradition and rituals.

6 May 2020, Wednesday

This will be the first Wednesday that is auspicious for a Hindu marriage. On this day the Muhurta will begin at 01:51 pm and will stay till 07:44 pm. The Nakshatra on this day will be Swati whereas the tithi will be Chaturdashi. Together, these will be making the day quite auspicious to tie the knot.

8 May 2020, Friday

If you are willing to get married on Friday, then you can choose this date to tie the knot. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 08:38 am and will stay till 12:57 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Anuradha, while the tithi will be Pratipada.

10 May 2020, Sunday

If you are looking forward to tying the knot on Sunday, then you can for this date. The auspicious Muhurta will begin at 10:50 am and will stay till 04:31 am on 11 May 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Mula whereas the tithi will be Chaturthi.

12 May 2020, Tuesday

This is going to be the second Tuesday that will be considered auspicious for a Hindu marriage. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:32 am and will last till 04:54 am on 13 May 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Ashadha whereas the tithi will be Shashthi.

17 May 2020, Sunday

This is going to be another Sunday that will be auspicious for a Hindu marriage. The Muhurta on this date will be from 01:59 pm to 05:29 am on 18 May 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Bhadrapada while the tithi will be Ekadashi.

18 May 2020, Monday

This is another auspicious occasion for a Hindu marriage in the month of May. The Muhurta will begin at 05:29 am and will stay till 05:28 on 19 May 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati. The tithi will be Ekadashi and Dwadashi.

19 May 2020, Tuesday

This could be another auspicious date for a Hindu wedding in May 2020. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:28 am and will stay at 01:10 pm. The Nakshatra will be Revati and the tithi on this date will be Dwadashi.

23 May 2020, Saturday

This will be the last Saturday for the Hindu wedding in May 2020. The Muhurta will be from 11:45 am to 05:26 am on 24 May 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini and the tithi will be Pratipada and Dwitiya.

24 May 2020, Sunday

This will be the last auspicious Hindu Wedding date in the month of May 2020. The Muhurta will be from 05:26 am to 05:26 am on 25 May 2020. The Nakshatra will be Mrigshirsha whereas the tithi will be Dwitiya and Tritiya.