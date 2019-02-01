ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Vastu Tips For Nameplate Of The House

By

Did you check if the nameplate put outside your house is in accordance with Vastu rules? Does the colour on it comply with the colour of the background wall? Is the size of the nameplate perfect? Vastu Shastra recommends rules not just for the infrastructure of the house but for the nameplate as well. Given here are some Vastu rules for nameplate. Read on.

Vastu For Nameplate
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Never Tell These Things To A Scorpio
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue