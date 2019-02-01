Vastu Tips For Nameplate Of The House

Did you check if the nameplate put outside your house is in accordance with Vastu rules? Does the colour on it comply with the colour of the background wall? Is the size of the nameplate perfect? Vastu Shastra recommends rules not just for the infrastructure of the house but for the nameplate as well. Given here are some Vastu rules for nameplate. Read on.
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Diplomacy Blues For Fugitives: How India Is Ensuring Extraditions Of High Value Targets
-
- Highlights Of The Interim Budget 2019-20
- Budget 2019: Khelo India, SAI Gain More Than Rs 200 Crore
- Tata Harrier’s Full Accessories List Out With Prices
- How To Get A Jio GigaFiber Connection Now: Plans, Price And More
- Unsure About Your Next Holiday Destination? Check Out Gandhinagar In Gujarat For A Getaway
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review
- Truth About Relationship Compatibility
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
Read more about: vastu shastra vastu dosha vastu remedies vastu tips vastu
Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019