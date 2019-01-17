Lord Krishna Mantras You Must Know

Lord Krishna's devotees include not only the people from the Hindu tradition but those from other religions as well as regions. Born in the Dwapar Yuga, not everybody knew that he was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. While some could see it through their true love for the almighty, others only came to know about it when he helped them at times of need, that he was not an ordinary human being. Incidents such as his lifting of the Govardhan hill on the little finger and his coming as a saviour for Draupadi are some examples where his divinity was reflected.

It is said that he is alive even today, through the love for him in the hearts of devotees, and comes to help whenever these devotees seek his help. Here are some of the mantras that you can recite in order to please this divine incarnation. The best time and place to chant these mantras is after taking bath in the Brahma Muhurta between 4.00 to 6.00 am, while sitting in front of an idol of Lord Krishna. Each Mantra should ideally be chanted 108 times or in its multiples.