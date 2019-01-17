ENGLISH

Lord Krishna Mantras You Must Know

By

Lord Krishna's devotees include not only the people from the Hindu tradition but those from other religions as well as regions. Born in the Dwapar Yuga, not everybody knew that he was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. While some could see it through their true love for the almighty, others only came to know about it when he helped them at times of need, that he was not an ordinary human being. Incidents such as his lifting of the Govardhan hill on the little finger and his coming as a saviour for Draupadi are some examples where his divinity was reflected.

Lord Krishna Mantras

It is said that he is alive even today, through the love for him in the hearts of devotees, and comes to help whenever these devotees seek his help. Here are some of the mantras that you can recite in order to please this divine incarnation. The best time and place to chant these mantras is after taking bath in the Brahma Muhurta between 4.00 to 6.00 am, while sitting in front of an idol of Lord Krishna. Each Mantra should ideally be chanted 108 times or in its multiples.

Array

1. Om Devki Nandanay Vidmahe Vasudevay Dhimahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat

The devotee here says: Oh the son of Devaki, who is the knower of all, guide us away from darkness to the lights of wisdom. We pray to you Lord Krishna, give us intelligence such that we can reflect on our actions. Give us such power.
This Mantra takes away the mental and physical problems from one's life.

Array

2. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare

It translates thus: Krishna is the one who takes away all the pain from the life of his devotees. Similarly, Lord Ram also takes away all the miseries and pain from their lives.

It is recited to praise the divine.

This mantra, which is one of the most popular ones, and which appeared first in the Kali Santarana Upanishad, is often chanted in most of the temples of Lord Krishna. It is said that this mantra helps his devotees to spiritually connect to Lord Krishna.

Array

3. Jay Shri Krishna Chaitanya Prabhu Nityanand Advaita Gadadhar Srivasadi Gaur Bhakt Vrinda

These are the names of some of the greatest devotees of Lord Krishna. By chanting their names, the devotee invokes them and seeks their blessings through this Mantra.

Array

4. Sri Krishna Govinda Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

This mantra lists the names of Lord Krishna. The intention here is to invoke him and get his blessings, by chanting his names. Sri Krishna, Govinda, Murari, Nath, Narayan, Vasudeva are some of his most popular names.

Array

5. Om Kleem Krishnaya Namah

This mantra is one of the strongest but various other rules also need to be observed while chanting this mantra. Here, the devotee offers his salutation to the deity.

Array

6. Om Shri Krishnam Sharanam Mam

In this mantra, the devotee says, Oh dear Lord Krishna, I wish to stay at your divine feet. Through the mantra the devotee expresses his love for Lord Krishna and expresses his desire to stay at the feet of Lord Krishna. Through this mantra the devotee seeks shelter in the heart of Lord Krishna.

Array

7. Om Krishnay Namah

This is one of the most popular mantras of Lord Krishna. Here the devotee prays to the Lord to accept his salutations, saying, ''I offer Namaskara to Lord Krishna''. This mantra is easy to remember and recite in everyday life.

