Never Do These Things If You Don't Want To Disappoint Goddess Lakshmi!

Goddess Lakshmi is one of the primary deities in Hinduism and she is the Goddess of wealth. Just another incarnation of Shakti, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to be one of the most unstable goddesses.

There are certain rules which need to be observed if you have to please Goddess Lakshmi. Some mistakes might even displease her, and she might even leave your house, as is believed in Hinduism.

Take a reading of these points which you need to keep in mind, so that the Goddess keeps showering her blessings on you and the prosperity stays with you forever.

Wearing Unclean Clothes

This is one of the points that the scriptures emphasize the most upon. Wearing unwashed clothes or keeping yourself dirty, not taking a bath daily, displeases the Goddess and she leaves your house, as per what is believed in the scriptures.

Ideally, the best time to take a bath is before sunrise. This period is known as the Brahma Muhurta and taking a bath during this time pleases not Goddess Lakshmi alone but all the gods. However, if not possible, you must not skip taking bath every day.

Keeping The House Untidy

As mentioned earlier, Goddess Lakshmi does not like uncleanliness. Hence, never forget to keep your house neat and clean. Make sure there are no cobwebs around. Remove them and keep checking at a regular basis.

The best time to clean as per the Shastras (sacred books) is before the sunset. Hence, one should try to finish the cleaning work before the sun is about to set. It is also believed that the first thing after cleaning of one's body has to be cleaning of the house.

Respecting The Women

Our holy scriptures also mention that God resides there where the women are respected. Moreover, the females in the house are believed to be another form of the Goddess. Hence, disrespecting the women in the house might displease the Goddess.

There is a belief according to which the Hindu girls are not allowed to touch the feet of the elders because they are considered equivalent to the Goddesses.

Getting Up Late

Getting up late means laziness, which is believed to bring the wrath of the Goddess the most. It implies that you do not want to go and earn and, of course, the Goddess would not like to come to the house, where people do not want to earn.

Anger And Quarrels

Wise people do not get into fights or quarrels. They avoid being angry, which leads to quarrels and arguments. People should not waste their precious time in these things, rather focus on creating new ideas for progress. This is known to make Goddess Lakshmi feel quite displeased. Hence, we must avoid anger and fights if we want to please the Goddess.

Not Making Donations

In the holy scriptures of the Hindus, doing charity is considered as one of the most virtuous karmas (deeds). Helping others is one of the best ways of pleasing all the gods. In fact, sharing your earnings with the needy is highlighted in the teachings of every religion. In Hinduism, it is believed to attract more wealth if one gives up something as charity. More than that, it is believed to bless the giver with salvation.