Lunar Eclipse: Sutak Kal Meaning And Timings

A total lunar eclipse will occur on July 27, 2018. It will be the second big lunar eclipse of the year, the first one having occurred on January 31. It is also being said that it is the longest eclipse of the century, lasting for a duration of approximately four hours. This lunar eclipse is coming with a Kemdrum yoga after 162 years, implying that the day can be considered for performing the puja for Kemdrum yoga. This yoga in the birth chart of a person leads to various problems in his/her life.

On the eclipse day, the Moon will appear deep red, which will be seen after 104 years, and is therefore being called the Red Moon. Astrologically speaking, while this eclipse brings high chances of progress and professional achievements individuals for some zodiacs, others might have to face the negative effects. However, there are various remedies you can follow to prevent the ill effects. The larger perspective says, that the negative effects shall be witnessed right from the onset of Sutak Kal. And refraining from certain activities during this Kal, can help protect one from such problems. Now the question arises, what Sutak Kal is and how it can affect your life.

Sutak Kal And Its Timings For Lunar Eclipse On July 27

Well, Sutak Kal refers to the inauspicious time which occurs generally during a solar or a lunar eclipse. In case of a solar eclipse the Sutak Kal commences twenty four hours prior to the onset of the eclipse. Whereas, in case of lunar eclipse, it sets just nine hours before the eclipse is to begin. Since, this lunar eclipse will begin from 11:54 pm, the Sutak Kal will be applicable from 2:00 pm on the same day, as the astrologers have estimated. It will continue until the sunrise of the next day.

It is believed that during the Sutak Kal, negative energies are radiated by the body under eclipse, in this case by the Moon. These negative energies cause the planets to further affect their respective zodiacs in a certain way. For example, if the positioning of the Moon in the birth chart of an individual is unfavourable, then there are chances of problems arising in his life. The Sutak Kal can affect even when the planets are positively placed, since it is an attribute of the harmful radiations to give negative results. Even a person with all the planets placed favourably might also have to go through problems, because of the Sutak Kal.

Things To Be Abstained From During The Sutak Kal

Because of these negative effects, performing certain things is considered highly inauspicious. Auspicious pujas, Grah Pravesh, marriages etc., should not be conducted during this time.

It is said that one should not cook or even eat cooked food during Sutak Kal. Only fruits and vegetables can be consumed. Even sleeping during this period is believed to be inauspicious. Plucking leaves of sacred trees is also avoided. Pregnant women need to take special care. They must not go out, or use sharp metallic objects. Going out might lead the baby to be born with skin related ailments. However, you need not worry, since there is a solution to every problem.

According to astrology experts, in order to prevent the eclipse from affecting you negatively, there are certain remedies which can be followed.

1. Shiva Mantra: Om Namah Shivay can be chanted.

2. For those, who have Moon placed in a lower house (unfavourable place) of the horoscope, they can chant the mantra: Om Chandray Namah.

3. Pluck basil leaves before the onset of the Sutak Kal and put them in liquids such as milk, curd etc.

4. After the eclipse is over, do not forget to take bath. It is preferable to take bath in a holy river if you are on a pilgrimage on this day, or if there is one such river near you.

5. When the eclipse is over, do not forget to sprinkle Gangajal in your house.

Lunar Eclipse Effects On Zodiac Signs With Remedies

