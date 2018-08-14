Nag Panchami Aug 15: Facts From Bhavishya Puran

Most the life forms on earth are considered to represent God in Hinduism. Many birds and animals are depicted as mounts of the gods. There is a tradition of worshipping the associated animals along with the primary deities on a festival. A rat is offered prayers for being the mount of Lord Ganesha. An ox, named as Nandi Bael is worshipped for being dear to Lord Shiva. Snake is another such creature as Lord Shiva wears him around his neck. However, a whole day as a festival is dedicated to the worship of snakes in fact. The lord of snakes, known as Nag Devta is worshipped on this day.

Nag Panchami this year will be observed on August 15, 2018. While it is a tradition to worship prayers and perform puja before an image of snake on this day, we are here with a number of facts, most of them taken from Bhavishya Puran, that you might want to know related to Nag Panchami and snakes.

1. Bhavishya Puran, one of the scriptures of Hinduism, says that Nag Panchami is very dear to snakes and it was celebrated in the Nag Loka, the abode of snakes in the Satyuga as well. It is believed that who so ever offers a milk bath to snakes on this day, stays protected from snakes and snake bites on this day. Not just this, the whole clan stays protected.

2. There are twelve types of snakes mentioned in the scriptures. Among those twelve, the Vasuki, Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Aeravat, Dhritrastra, Karkotak and Dhananjay are believed to protect the person who performs a puja on this day.

3. According to one story, once the whole of Nag loka had started burning, and cow's milk was offered to the snakes to soothe their bodies. Since it was a Panchami tithi on that day, Nag Panchami until today is observed for worshipping them, by offering milk bath.

4. It is said that a snake lays 240 eggs after the end of Chaturmasa period. Chaturmasa is the period of four months starting from Shravana. Snakes come out of their burrows during this period.

5. The death of a snake takes place in various ways: they might be killed by peacocks, human beings, cats, Chakor bird (Chukar partridge), or a horse etc. If a snake escapes all these forms of death, he lives for around 120 years. It is also believed that snakes have 240 legs.

6. There are eight reasons why a snake might bite you. One of these reasons can be when it is told to so by the lord of death.

7. It is said that sometimes, an inauspicious occurrence known as Kalsarpa Dosha or Kalsarpa Yoga exists in the birth chart of a person. This occurrence as believed, might cause hardships in the life of an individual, though not always. Such a Dosha or occurrence gets removed from his life if a person worships Nag Devta on Nag Panchami. Various other remedial pujas are also performed on Nag Panchami.

