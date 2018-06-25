Do You Use Vessels Made Of This Metal For Puja? Stop Using It, Says Manusmriti

While offering our prayers to the deity, we often think that there are no hard and fast rules to be observed if the devotee has true love for God. Well, this is quite true, but even more true is the fact that there are certain metals which easily attract negative energy and are immune to positive waves. Because of this, the concentration of the devotee is hampered, which is of course something not acceptable.

Manusmriti

Manusmriti is one of the earliest and the most important works of Hindu literature. This book details about the values, morals and choices of the man in the world. It also tells about the classification of society on the basis of the three Varnas.

This book also details about statecraft and rules of war. It covers the rights of women, human behaviours and virtues as well. Among one of its sections, we can find the information on rules to be observed in the daily puja.

Manusmriti mentions that use of some metals during a puja is prohibited. A shloka mentioned in Manusmriti says that we must never use items made with aluminium, iron or other artificial metals made using iron.

Aluminium

When we rub aluminium, it gives a black powder-like substance. This powder is considered inauspicious for any puja. Therefore, this metal should not be used during a puja.

Iron

Iron is a metal which when comes in the contact of water and air, undergoes rusting. This means it starts degrading. Moreover, rust is inauspicious for any puja. Therefore, this metal should not be used for pujas.

Steel

It is believed that steel is such an element which is immune to positive energy. The Satvik elements present in the atmosphere are not received by steel easily. Moreover, it attracts negative energy the fastest. Hence, this metal too should not be used for pujas.

Manusmriti says that all those metals which are manufactured artificially or which are not natural elements should not be used for pujas. They are more prone to negative energy and are least receptive to positive or Satvika waves that are present in the puja room as well as the atmosphere. Hence, one must prefer the natural metals such as copper, brass, etc.

Using items made of soil, clay, silver, copper, or gold are all considered good for use in a puja. These items can easily receive the positive waves. Gold and silver being costly, might not be affordable, therefore, using copper, brass or stone objects is a feasible option.

Older Items Are More Auspicious

Another point to be kept in mind is that the older the object (such as a vessel being used in puja) is, the better it is. It is said that any item used for puja receives positive divine waves, which radiate in the puja room. The idol of God overtime attains certain divine energy due to the daily prayers and rituals being offered to it. Thus, whatever item is kept there, it will become divine too. Hence, we should try to keep and use old metals during puja.

It is also believed that for example an item such as the lamp, used before Goddess Saraswati, is also used for Lord Ganesha, will contain the Satvika energy of the God, but might not contain the particular element of Goddess Saraswati or Lord Ganesha.

Therefore, the object that you use for the Puja of one God should preferably not be used for the Puja of the other deities.