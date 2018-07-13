Do not forget to do this after the solar eclipse

Surya Grahan 2018: सूर्य ग्रहण के वक़्त क्या कर सकते हैं, क्या नहीं | साथ ही जानें मन्त्र | Boldsky

The solar eclipse, which was to be observed on July 13, has passed and has left behind the auspicious time of Navtratras. Hindu mythology says that the first solar eclipse happened when Lord Vishnu chopped off the head of Rahuketu and he got divided into two: Rahu as the head and Ketu as the torso.

The eclipse was not visible from India. However, the sun god is present everywhere, therefore, the eclipse applies to all. It is better to keep a note of the dos and the don'ts during the eclipse. Other than that, there are some things which you must do after the solar eclipse in order to remove the after-effects.

Things You Must Do After The Solar Eclipse

Donations are very dear to the sun god. He loves those who help the needy. Hence, one must make donations as per one's capabilities. You can distribute clothes, food and books to poor children. Going to old-age homes and offering clothes is another option. You can even donate blankets and shawls.

The sun god is revered as a fatherly god, hence, offering something to old people really pleases him along with pleasing those real-life parents there.

Another reason for donations being so significant on this day is that solar eclipse occurred on Amavasya tithi. Amavasya, in Hinduism, has been dedicated to the worship of ancestors. And donations are one of the most popular ways to please the Pitras in heaven. You can also donate items of use to the Brahmans.

Do not forget to take bath after the solar eclipse. Women must take a head bath. Taking a bath is necessary from two perspectives.

The first is that the eclipse is considered an inauspicious event. It can harm one's eyes, their health, food, etc. not just because of biological but also because of astrological reasons. Astrologically speaking, it affects different zodiacs differently. Hence, in order to remove the after-effects and the negative energy of the eclipse, one must take a head bath.

The second reason behind it is that a bath after the solar eclipse brings peace to Pitras (dead ancestors worshipped as family gods). Because of this, people even perform a Pitra puja and Pitra Shradh. Again, it being an Amavasya, taking a holy bath holds importance because of its association with ancestors. However, taking a head bath at home after the eclipse must not be skipped if you cannot go for a holy bath.

Though it is very holy to take a bath in the river Ganga, it being the most sacred river, there are other rivers as well, which are considered sacred and in which you can take a holy bath. River Yamuna is an option since it merges with Ganga in Allahabad.

Triveni Sangam at Allahabad is considered for holy baths as well. River Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri can also be considered for a holy bath.