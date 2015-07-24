ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Powerful Mantras To Please Goddess Lakshmi

    By
    |

    Goddess Lakshmi is one among the trinity of goddesses. Wedded to Maha Vishnu, Laksmi is the provider of wealth and prosperity. The word Lakshmi has its roots in the sanskrit word "Lakshya" which means 'goal' or 'aim'. She is one of the most common deities worshiped in a Hindu home. The month of October is of special significance for the worship of Lakshmi. Lakshmi pooja is celebrated on Sharad Poornima, also known as Kojagari Poornima. Fridays reserved for the worship of Lakshmi.

    Lakshmi is often depicted as a beautiful woman sitting or sometimes, standing on a full-bloomed red lotus. She has a golden complexion and has four hands representing trancedental beauty and omnipotence respectively. In one of her hands, she holds a lotus bud that stands for purity, fertility and beauty.

    Worship Lakshmi: Hindu Goddess For Wealth

    Lakshmi has four arms to represent the four aims of a human life- Artha (wealth), Kama (desire), Dharma (righteousness) and lastly, Moksha ( death or the liberation from the cycle of birth and death). The gold coins that flow from her hands suggests that her devotees will be blessed with wealth, both physical and spiritual. The red and gold colour of the saree she wears stands for prosperity. A pair of elephants are often potrayed standing on both her side, spraying a stream of water. It is belived that this symbolises the ceaseless devotion of the people who worship her.

    Worship of Lakshmi

    When chanting Lakshmi Mantra, use of a Sphatik mala or Kamalgata mala is thought to be beneficial. Red lotuses and roses can be used during the worship.

    A mantra can be chanted as many times as the devotee likes. But, it is believed that chanting the mantra 108 times continuously is more effective. A devotee may also choose to repeat the mantra 5, 11, 25, 51 or 101 times too.

    Significance Of Sharad Purnima & Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

    Most mantras in Hinduism is in Sanskrit. Each mantra is said to produce a certain vibration which helps to bring about the desired change in our lives. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that the mantra is pronunced and enunciated properly.

    Read on to learn the 11 Lakshmi Mantras that you can chant to please the goddess of wealth.

    Cover Image Courtesy

    Array

    Lakshmi Beej Mantra 1

    ॥ ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं लक्ष्मीभयो नमः॥

    ॥ Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah॥

    Array

    Lakshmi Beej Mantra 2

    ॥ ॐ श्रीं श्रियें नमः॥

    ॥ Om Shring Shriye Namah॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra

    ॥ॐ श्री महालक्ष्म्यै च विद्महे विष्णु पत्न्यै च धीमहि तन्नो लक्ष्मी प्रचोदयात् ॐ॥

    ॥Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmaahe Vishnu Patnayai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    MahaLakshmi Mantra

    ॥ॐ सर्वाबाधा विनिर्मुक्तो, धन धान्यः सुतान्वितः। मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशयः ॐ ॥

    ॥Om Sarvabaadhaa Vinirmukto, Dhan Dhaanyah Sutaanvitah। Manushyo Matprasaaden Bhavishyati Na Sanshayah Om ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Lakshmi Mantra 1

    ॥ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं त्रिभुवन महालक्ष्म्यै अस्मांक दारिद्र्य नाशय प्रचुर धन देहि देहि क्लीं ह्रीं श्रीं ॐ ॥

    ॥Om Shring Hring Kling Tribhuvan Mahalakshmyai Asmaakam Daaridray Naashay Prachur Dhan Dehi Dehi Kling Hring Shring Om ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Lakshmi Mantra 2

    ॥ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं ऐं सौं ॐ ह्रीं क ए ई ल ह्रीं ह स क ह ल ह्रीं सकल ह्रीं सौं ऐं क्लीं ह्रीं श्री ॐ ॥

    ॥Om Shring Hring Kling Aing Saung Om Hring Ka A Ee La Hring Ha Sa Ka Ha La Hring Sakal Hring Saung Aing Kling Hring Shring Om ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Lakshmi Mantra 3

    ॥ॐ ह्री श्रीं क्रीं श्रीं क्रीं क्लीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मी मम गृहे धनं पूरय पूरय चिंतायै दूरय दूरय स्वाहा ॥

    ॥Om Hring Shring Kreeng Shring Kreeng Kling Shring Mahaalakshmi Mam Grihe Dhanam Pooray Pooray Chintaayai Dooray Dooray Swaha ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Jyeshth Lakshmi Mantra

    ॥ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं ज्येष्ठ लक्ष्मी स्वयम्भुवे ह्रीं ज्येष्ठायै नमः ॥

    ॥Om Aing Hring Shring Jyesth Lakshmi Swayambhuve Hring Jyesthayai Namah ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Sree Lakshmi Narasing Mantra

    ॥ॐ ह्रीं क्ष्रौं श्रीं लक्ष्मी नृसिंहाय नमः ॥

    ॥ ॐ क्लीन क्ष्रौं श्रीं लक्ष्मी देव्यै नमः ॥

    ॥Om Hring Kshraung Shring Lakshmi Nrisinghay Namah॥

    ॥Om Kling Kshraung Shring Lakshmi Devyai Namah ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Ekadashakshar Siddha Lakshmi Mantra

    ॥ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं श्रीं सिध्द लक्ष्म्यै नमः ॥

    ॥Om Shring Hring Kling Shring Sidhda Lakshmyai Namah ॥

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    Dwadashakshar Mahalakshmi Mantra

    ॥ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं क्लीं सौ: _जगात्प्रसुत्यै नमः ॥

    ॥Om Aing Hring Shring Kling Sauh _Jagatprasutyai Namah॥

    Image Courtesy

    More FAITH News

    Read more about: faith mysticism spirituality lakshmi
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue