The Story Of Lord Ganesha And The Old Lady Anecdotes oi-Renu

There was a village known for the abound love and devotion that the people there had for Lord Ganesha. Once Lord Ganesha thought of testing their devotion towards him. He took the form of a child. With a pinch of rice grains and a spoonful of milk, he started going to people and asking them to prepare kheer for him.

He went on going from house to house, people to people, but no body paid a heed to him. In fact, they laughed at him and told that with that much rice and milk, making kheer would not be possible. But Lord Ganesha insisted and everybody thought the child was silly.

Most Read: Worship Hindu Gods Day Wise

Then Lord Ganesha saw a woman, sitting outside her house, knitting yarn. He went to her and said "mother, will you please make kheer for me, I have brought this rice and milk, will you do the rest''. The woman, kind enough, told the child to wait and went inside. She came with a small bowl and asked the child to a pour the milk and rice into it. Lord Ganesha, acting as an innocent child asked the lady to get a bigger container. The lady smiled and asked "only if you promise that you will let me also eat some kheeer, will I get a bigger container and make kheer for you". The child happily agreed.

The lady when inside and brought a big vessel, and child Ganesha poured the milk and added rice grains into it, and sat there to wait for the kheer to be ready. He was already impressed by the concern that the old woman showed to him. As a kid, he brought fe other kids from nearby places and invited them. He came inside and told the lady, that he had also invited a few of his friends, so she should prepare kheer for them as well.

Seeing this, the passers by laughed at the lady, who did not even have sufficient even for her own sustenance. However, she added all the rice and milk that she had and prepared the kheer. When the kheer was finally prepared, she offered the first share as a bhog to Lord Ganesha and other deities in her puja room, and then tasted herself to check if it was tasty enough for the kid to eat.

Having tasted it, the lady came out with a bowl full of kheer and offered it to the child. However, the child said that he was already full and that the kheer was very tasty. He also told her to give kheer to the other kids present there. However, this confused the lady. She asked how could his stomach be full without having eaten the kheer and how he could tell that kheer was tasty.

Most Read: All You Need To Know About Maha Shhivartri 2019

To this, Lord Ganesha replied that he ate it when she offered to Lord Ganesha inside her Puja room. This was enough for the lady to understand that thee child was none other than Lord Ganesha himself. She ,bowed before him and Lord Ganesha blessed her. The kheer was not only distributed among the other kids present there, but the vessel was still full. So, the lady distributed it among all the villagers as a prasad of Lord Ganesha. Thus, a genuine act from the kind lady gave a lesson to and blessed all the villagers.