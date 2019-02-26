How Hanuman Led Tulsidas To Lord Rama

Divine Vision Alone Can Help See The Supreme It is said that one requires divine vision in order to see the Supreme Lord as he might come in different forms absolutely difficult for the common man to recognise. Be it a saint, a priest or their popular disciples, not everyone could meet the divine easily. While some such as Prahlad went through divine and extraordinary experiences like not getting burnt even amidst fire, others such as Shabari could only meet him at old age. There were also others such as Valmiki who turned a saint from a dacoit and later wrote the epic Ramayana.

Tulsidas, Another Staunch Devotee Of Lord Rama Another such devotee of Lord Rama was Tulsidas. In his case, it was with the help of Lord Hanuman that he could meet Lord Rama. How did it happen? Let us see.

Tulsidas Meets Lord Hanuman Once with the help of a divine soul, Tulsidas came to know how he could meet Lord Hanuman. When he met Lord Hanuman, he requested his help to meet Lord Rama. Lord Hanuman advised Tulsidas that it was on a hill called Chitrakoot that he would meet Lord Rama. Determined to see Lord Rama, Tulsidas, then headed towards the Chitrakoot hill. It is said that on the way, he met two handsome men riding horses. However, Tulsidas could not recognise that these were the brothers Rama and Lakshman. He only came to know this when Lord Hanuman told him so.

Lord Rama Appeared Before Tulsidas The knowledge of the fact that he failed to recognise the one he loved the most, made his heart fill with despair. However, empathising with Tulsidas, Lord Hanuman told him he would get another chance to see Lord Rama. He said that Lord would come there again the next morning. So, Tulsidas waited desperately the entire night for the next morning. When he woke up and took bath the next day and was preparing the sandal paste for tilak, a little boy appeared before him.