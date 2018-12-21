Story Of The Birth Of Radha

Radha is known all across the world as the beloved of Lord Krishna. As Lord Krishna was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Radha is known as the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. While everybody knows the story of the birth of Lord Krishna, we shall here tell you the story of the birth of the Goddess Radha. An incident from the previous lives of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha hints towards it.

According to Brahma Vaivart Puran, Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha was a divine couple in their previous life. While some people say that the divine couple here refers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, others say that this incarnation of theirs is different and not their original forms.