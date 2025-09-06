Babies Born During Pitru Paksha, Lucky Or Unlucky? What Ancient Beliefs Say About Their Fate

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Dedicated To Lord Vishnu Also Marks The Grand Ganesh Visarjan Farewell Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Every year, the Bhadrapada month brings a day that holds dual significance across India. In 2025, Saturday, 6 September, marks Anant Chaturdashi-a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu's eternal form, Ananta Padmanabha and it also coincides with the grand finale of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha through the sacred ritual of visarjan. The convergence of these two occasions makes the day spiritually powerful, socially vibrant, and culturally rich.

Significance Of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, worshipped in his infinite, timeless form. Devotees observe a fast, perform puja, and tie the Anant Sutra-a sacred thread with 14 knots on their wrists as a symbol of divine protection and blessings for longevity and prosperity.

For many, the ritual is more than symbolic: it represents surrendering to Vishnu's endless grace and acknowledging the cyclical nature of life. The day is also significant for the Jain community, where it marks important spiritual observances.

The Sacred Rituals Of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Puja: Offerings of flowers, tulsi leaves, lamps, and sweets are made to Lord Vishnu. Devotees chant the Anant Stotra and seek blessings for peace and prosperity.

The Anant Sutra: This red and yellow thread, tied with 14 knots, is worn on the wrist after puja. Men traditionally tie it on the right arm, while women wear it on the left wrist.

Fasting & Charity: Observers of the fast refrain from indulgence and donate food or essentials, reinforcing the values of simplicity and generosity.

Muhurats And Timings Of Anant Chaturdashi 2025

The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 03:12 AM on 6 September and ends at 01:41 AM on 7 September. Auspicious windows (which vary slightly by city) include:

Morning Shubha: 07:36 AM - 09:10 AM

Afternoon Chara / Labha / Amrita: 12:19 PM - 05:02 PM

Evening Labha: 06:37 PM - 08:02 PM

Devotees are encouraged to check their local panchang for precise timings as these depend on sunrise and city-specific calculations.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Anant Chaturdashi is also the day of Ganesh Visarjan, when the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude. Idols of Lord Ganesha are carried in vibrant processions-accompanied by music, dance, and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya-before being immersed in rivers, lakes, or designated tanks.

The immersion symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution, teaching devotees the essence of letting go while carrying Lord Ganesha's blessings into their lives for the coming year.

Regional Practices And Public Celebrations Of Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Maharashtra and Gujarat: Grand processions dominate city streets, particularly in Mumbai and Pune, where thousands gather for visarjan.

South India: The day often emphasises temple rituals to Lord Vishnu alongside local Ganesh festivities.

Other Regions: Smaller, home-based immersions and family pujas are common, reflecting local traditions.

Given the overlapping celebrations, cities are expected to implement traffic diversions, safety advisories, and immersion-site regulations to manage the large crowds.

Ganesh Visarjan Eco-Friendly Immersion And Safety

In recent years, environmental awareness has reshaped Ganesh Visarjan. Municipal bodies encourage the use of eco-friendly clay idols and natural decorations. Artificial immersion tanks and ponds are set up in many cities to reduce water pollution.

Devotees are urged to:

Use biodegradable materials during visarjan.

Avoid immersing idols made of plaster of Paris or painted with chemicals.

Follow civic safety guidelines at immersion sites and processions.

A Day Of Spiritual Harmony

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 is unique because it brings together two powerful spiritual currents-Vishnu's infinite grace and Ganesha's auspicious farewell. While one ritual ties a sacred thread symbolising continuity and divine protection, the other immerses an idol to remind us of impermanence and renewal.

As devotees tie the Anant Sutra and later join Ganesh processions, the day becomes a profound reminder that devotion is both eternal and cyclical, anchoring us in faith while teaching us to let go with love.

Disclaimer: The muhurats, and rituals mentioned are based on traditional Hindu calendars and publicly available panchang data. Timings may vary depending on location and local customs. Readers are advised to consult their local panchang or temple authorities for the most accurate information before performing any rituals.