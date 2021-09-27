Who Is Sneha Dubey? Meet The IFS Officer Whose Fierce Response To Imran Khan At The UN Is Winning Hea Women oi-Boldsky Desk

This IFS officer is winning hearts because of her calm yet fiery response to Imran Khan. The Indian diplomat slammed Pakistan Prime Minister's attempt to draw the International Community's attention to the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly. In his nearly 25-minute video address, Imran Khan spoke about India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and mentioned the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

First Secretary, Sneha Dubey said that this is a recurring issue where Pakistan has misused the UNGA platform to spread 'falsehoods' about India. "We exercise our Right of Reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august Forum by bringing in matters internal to my country, and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage," she said on Friday.

Dubey called Pakistan an "arsonist" disguising itself as a "fire-fighter"."We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism". This is the country that is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," said Dubey.

In the Right of Reply, Dubey reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

She stressed the fact that India desires normal relations with Pakistan and reminded Pakistan that it sheltered Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks. Dubey added, "Regrettably, even today we heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terror. Such defence of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world."

Sneha Dubey is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2021 batch. Recently, she has garnered a lot of appreciation on social media for her fiery response. She completed her schooling in Goa and did her higher studies at Fergusson College in Pune and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. She completed her MPhil in International Studies. In her first attempt, she cleared the civil services examination in 2011 and started her journey at the ministry of external affairs and went to the Indian embassy in Madrid in 2014.