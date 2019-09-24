Just In
Greta Thunberg Delivers Powerful Impassioned Speech At The UN Climate Summit
Not laced with diplomacy or modesty, Greta Thunberg's speech at the UN Climate Summit was hard-hitting and posed straightforward questions. The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden was not in a mood for small talks on climate and instead, she said something that most of us feel about deteriorating climate conditions. Greta delivered an impassioned speech and blamed the leaders of the world for stealing her childhood.
She said, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosysytems are collapsing." She further added, "You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!" And yes, those were just the words that needed to be delivered and dismissive leaders needed to hear, who are quite honestly fantasising about nuclear weapons more than depleting ozone layers. For instance, President Donald Trump said that he believes climate change is an expensive hoax.
Taking into account the lackadaisical attitude pertaining to climate change, Greta Thunberg also added, "For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here, saying that you're doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight." She also expressed, "You're failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you." Greta Thunberg's speech was accurate and the words, "fairy tales of eternal economic growth," particularly moved us as yes the world is failing us with this level of superficiality.
We all know who the child is in this picture. #GretaThunberg #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Z8wg1FctnN— Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) September 24, 2019
Post her speech, Greta Thunberg and 15 other young adults filed a lawsuit against five countries, who have violated their human rights by not taking action against climate crisis. Post her impactful speech, vice chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel said that they will phase out coal by 2038. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi mentioned plans to increase renewable energy to 450 GW by 2022. However, USA pulled out of the climate summit. Trump briefly attended the summit and he was on the receiving end of a glare by Greta Thunberg. Much deserved!