9 Relationship Habits That Can Form The Base Of A Strong Marriage

1. Having Effective Communication Effective communication is the key to make a relationship healthy and happy. When you communicate with your partner on a regular basis, you ultimately eliminate the chances of misunderstandings. Doesn't matter if you are in a relationship or married, having effective communication will always strengthen your bond with your partner.

2. Being Honest With Your Partner Honesty indeed is the best policy. It not only helps you in gaining the confidence of others but also helps in being transparent in your relationship. When you are honest with your partner, he/she will undoubtedly trust you no matter what. This will help you in having open discussion post-marriage through which you can solve the problem.

3. Solving The Issues Before Going To Bed There is no such relationship where conflicts don't arise between couples. You may have some conflicts with your partner while you are in the relationship. In fact, even after getting married, there can be times when you may disagree with your partner on various things. But instead of leaving behind the problem and continuing on the fight, you should think of solving it before going to bed. It is in fact, advisable to declare peace before you doze off.

4. Respecting Each Other's Personal Space Respecting your partner's personal space is extremely important. It is not that you need to do this only when you are in a relationship. Even after getting married, you need to respect your partner's personal space. Just because you are married, doesn't mean that you have the right to disallow your partner from having 'me-time'.

5. Showing Mutual Understanding Mutual understanding and love are quite essential in making any kind of relationship last long. When you have mutual understanding, you tend to have sympathy and harmony with each other. You eventually understand how to make each other feel comfortable and loved. You understand your partner's perspective and this can actually help you in your married life too.

6. Supporting Each Other’s Dreams This is one of the most important traits that can help you in maintaining your marital bliss. Just because you are marrying your partner, doesn't mean that he/she has to give up on their dreams. Often it is seen that women after getting married, give up on their careers for the sake of family and other responsibilities. You need to support his/her dreams and aspirations in the same way as you did while you were in the relationship.

7. Giving Importance To Emotional Intimacy Having emotional intimacy is extremely important to give the spark alive between you and your partner. Even when you get married to each other, it is advisable to ensure that both of you are emotionally well-connected. Show your partner that you care for him/her and are lucky to have him/her in your life. Discuss each other's problems and help each other during hard times.

8. Being Loyal To Each Other Staying loyal to your partner is quite important irrespective of whether you are in a relationship or married to someone. Cheating on your partner or keeping away the fidelity in your relationship shows that you do not respect your partner and are not willing to stay committed to each other.