Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha’s Wedding Invite Is Cute And Outlandish! See It Here
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are both talented stars who are known for their eccentric on-screen roles. As per the reports, the real-life couple is all set to get married on 4 October 2022 and the picture of their wedding invite has gone viral. Speaking of their wedding invitation, it is nothing but fun and quirky, just like their offbeat movie choices and overall attitude toward life!
Image: Instagram
Couple On Bicycle
Ali and Richa's wedding invite features a lovely picture of the couple riding bicycles. The wedding invite has a matchbox design and the text on the same has, "Couple Matches" words written on it. The card looks nothing but cute, fun, and out of the box!
The trend of opting for quirky wedding cards has been around for quite some time now and Ali and Richa too went for a wedding invite that's cool and looks outlandish!
Here's a picture of Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha's wedding invite:
Image: Instagram
The couple was said to have been dating since 2015. Ali and Richa confirmed their relationship in 2017 when Ali posted a selfie with Richa on Instagram with the caption, "Hai toh hai."!
As per the reports, the Fukrey actors will have wedding functions and celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi. Sources have revealed that the couple will get married on October 4 in Mumbai and will be hosting a wedding reception for their family, friends, and industry colleagues.
The pre-wedding functions will include a cocktail party, Mehendi, and sangeet ceremony too! There is also a special party planned in Delhi post their wedding in October at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
