Why Do We Break-Up? 10 Reasons Why

You're in a relationship, and it's finally working out. You even think you've found "The One" ... until he/she breaks up with you because "your lives are going in different directions" or you're just "so much more mature".

The meaningless reasons sounds like it came straight out of a bad rom-com, and it leaves you stranded and confused.

There are varied reasons we simply give to end a relationship. The reasons behind these would be something else but we give all kinds of fake reasons to cover the truth.

Here are the main reasons on why people would normally break-up.

You Do Not Feel Alive In The Relationship:-

Mostly, people call off their relationship for this reason. It happens to every other people. At a point, you stop feeling like you are living in a relationship. This is because your relationship becomes stale and doesn't improve in it.

It becomes way more stagnant than a stagnant pond. People feel suffocative of such relationships where there is nothing left for both the partners

Your Relationship Becomes The Fight Club:-

The difference in this club is it only involves two people but the ways of fighting are varied and have no count based on the forms of fight. People normally don't prefer to fight and if in a relationship, fights prevail more than discussions, people tend to call it off.

No relationship sticks longer when the couple makes the relationship 'Ground Zero' for all the fights.

You Try To Be Happy:-

Happiness is an aura and it doesn't occur when one tries. Normally, relationships end up because either of the partner feels unhappy. He/she tends to put up fake happiness for as long as he/she can and when the bubble of patience bursts, they call it off.

You Don't Get Over Your Past:-

At times, we get into a relationship to forget about our past and when it doesn't help, after a certain period of time, we call it off. Past haunts sometimes and we try to put it to rest by getting into a relationship. In the start, relationship brings the charm of a new aura, lets you have a happy time.

But you often get reminded of your past and the pain reflects. You end your present relationship in order to not hurt your partner. This often happens when the past was a rejection and not a mutual separation.

You Feel Cheated:-

Cheating has been the far and wide yet the prominent reason for break-ups. There is no reason to stay with someone who cannot be happy with you or feel lucky to be in a relationship with you. Whatever you consider as cheating remains up to you and your significant other. But if they do cross that line that you established as partners, then the trust definitely disappears.

There Is No Understanding:-

A very common reason for break-ups is no understanding in between the couples. Relationships fall apart for having no understanding or agreement to anything in between a couple. Understanding is essential and if you or your significant other fails to do so, then the relationship falls apart.

Not Ready Yet:-

You face so much pressure to find "the one" or stop hooking up with random people that you rush into things even when you are not ready for them emotionally. A lot of work goes into making sure that relationships keep thriving and staying healthy. If one feels that he/she isn't ready yet, he/she ends the relationship.

There Are Zero Similarities:-

Both of you are poles apart and do not agreee on anything. This becomes a reason for breaking up, as there seems to be no valid reason to be in a relationship where you and your partner's thoughts don't match with each other and the relationship becomes nothing but a name.

There Is No Respect:-

Calling each other names, speaking badly about each other, not caring about what the other person says and always fighting means you don't actually enjoy the other person's company or care about how your words make them feel. Respecting their wishes as long as it's rational is also really important. If there is no respect involved here, the couple end with a break-up.

No Trust:-

The one thing you seek in a relationship is that your partners should be respectful and if that doesn't happen, break-up certainly does. Trust generally plays a huge role in a relationship.

So, these 10 reasons often are the reason behind break-ups. If you have any more factors that you feel should be added to the list, write them below in the comment section.

