12 Things Your Boyfriend Would Do If He Is Truly In Love With You

1. He Appreciates You A real man always appreciates your qualities and the efforts you put into the relationship and for doing something. Though men are often seen complimenting women for their looks and physical appearance, the man who loves you truly won't complement to woo you. In fact, he will appreciate you to encourage you. He will always compliment you not just for the sake of doing it but because he accepts your flaws. He knows you are a great person and therefore, will always let you know through appreciation.

2. He Respects You A man who is really in love with you will always respect you. He will always behave modestly to you. He will always show respect to your thoughts, views and opinions. Even if you are not good at a particular thing, you will never find him discouraging or mocking you. This shows that the man truly loves you. Not only you, but he will always respect other women too. You will never find him disrespecting any women or talking bad things about her.

3. He Seeks Your Advice And Opinions This is one of the signs that your man truly loves you. He will always consider seeking your advice and opinions before making any decision. This is because he values you and knows that you are an important part of his life. Not only this, but he will try his best to incorporate whatever you suggest to him.

4. He Accepts You The Way You Are If he loves you truly, he will never try to change you. He will accept you the way you are. Though you may find several flaws in you, he will never ask you to change your behaviour. In fact, he will always let you know how special and beautiful you are. After all, what matters the most in a relationship is how nicely you accept each other's flaws.

5. He Loves Spending Time With Your Loved Ones When he is in love with you, he will always value those who are important in your life. He will try his best to make out some time to spend with your loved ones. For example, he will visit your family members and will actively participate in a family function. He will always love the idea of inviting your cousins and friends and spending some great time with them.

6. He Supports Your Dreams Instead of stopping you from achieving your dreams or compromising with your career, a real man will always support your dreams. He will be your biggest support system and all-time encourager. He will never let you give up on your dreams and will make sure you excel in your career.

7. He Cooks For You This is one of the sweetest things that a man does when he is head over heels in love with you. We are not saying that if your partner doesn't cook for you, it means he is not the one. There can be many men who might not be good at cooking but will try their best to make you happy either by cooking or by ordering your favourite food.

8. He Trusts You Without trust, no relationship can withstand the test of time. Unless you do not trust your partner and vice versa, your relationship won't be able to last long. The man who truly loves you will never lose trust in you. Even if somebody tries to persuade him, he will always stick by your side and will always trust you.

9. He Never Plays The Blame Game You will never find him giving more importance to his ego and pride. If he commits any mistake, he will seek forgiveness for the same and will avoid playing any kind of blame game. He will always take responsibility for his mistakes.

10. He Does Things To Make You Feel Special Someone who is in love with you will always do things to make you feel special and loved. When you see your man doing things to make you feel special and loved, this shows that he truly loves you. He will never fail to give his best in showering his love upon you. You will often find him holding your hands while you two walk on the streets. He will always pull chairs for you and will hold doors open for you.

11. He Takes Care Of Your Likes And Dislikes What could be a better sign of true love when someone takes care of your likes and dislikes. You will find him being attentive about things you love and hate. He will make sure to bring your favourite chocolates and flowers on days you are not well. He will ensure not to switch on the lights while you are sleeping.