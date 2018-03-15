Rules You Need To Know Of When You Are In A Relationship

Love has no boundaries and neither any defined path and is based on fondness and complementary differences. Without the likeness there would be no attraction; without the challenge of the complementary differences, there could not be the closer interweaving and the inextinguishable mutual interest which is the characteristic of all deeper relationships.

It is no rocket science to fall in love and be in a relationship; but it is certainly a process if you want to have a healthy love life.

Here are certain rules that you need to remember and exercise when in a relationship, do take a look.

1. Choose Wisely:-

We get attracted easily to the opposite sex, for no particular reason and we end up choosing a wrong partner.

In order to prevent such a blunder, you must know the person in and out, their characteristics, personality and ethics. You must see if the person is true to the words and action.

2. Understanding Your Partner Is The Key:-

Knowing what your partner likes, dislikes and what matters to him/her is the key to having a beautiful relationship. Often people forget the needs of their partner leading to a turbulence in their relationship.

3. Be Yourself From Start:-

Always present yourself to your partner however you are. Never hide your inner feelings for its a danger signal in every relationship. Be what you are; but don't become filter-free around your partner as well. Be certain of the boundaries between both

4. Remember Your Partner's Desires:-

Not many understand their partners and end up in a failed relationship. Knowing your partner in and out is the only way you can know your partner's desires and aspirations in life and this will help you in the long run.

5. Communicate Regularly:-

Communicating about the simplest topic also is a boost. It helps in building up the relationship's core.

6. Understand Your Partner's View About Relationship:-

Every person has a different way of thinking about the idea of relationship and it is necessary for you to know your partner's, for it will give you a genuine knowledge of what your partner feels about any relationship.

7. Make Love Regularly:-

Growing in a relationship becomes a regual affair for people at start, but in the starting days the amount of intimacy shown decreases gradually and this leads to the couples being unhappy. Making love regularly or on a weekly basis keeps your relationship healthy and helps in building a better one.

8. Never Take Each Other For Granted:-

Generally, couples are extremely fond of their partners initially; however in the later stage, they tend to take each other for granted and this is when differences begin to increase.

9. Have Sex Only When The Both Of You Desire For It:-

Never force your partner for sex. It should be a mutual decision and you should have a healthy conversation before sex. This ensures you both to have a happy time.

10. Remember To Let Your Anger Out By Talking And Discussing :-

Never let your anger come in the way of your relationship, it ruins the relationship as a tsunami and you won't even imagine that it would turn to be a volcanic eruption of arguments and fights.

11. Be Honest:-

Be true to your partner by being honest in your words, actions, decision and love.

12. Accept Mistakes And Apologize:-

Always accept your mistakes and apologize if you are at fault. It won't make you fall down in front of your partner; but would rather give an upvote to the relationship being a healthy one.

13. Be Tender Before You Sleep:-

Don't sleep before clearing the clouds of anger in your head. It won't help either of you to have a sound sleep. Anger will keep breeding and fuming, and your heart would be it's nesting site for the night and will hatch again in the morning when you wake up. It's always good to clear the confusion or anger and then kiss each other goodnight.

14. Be Kind Generously:-

Be kind to your partner. It means a way lot more than giving special attention at times. Be nice to your partner by helping them in their work or in anything that would make them feel happy.

15. Forgive And Never Hold A Grudge:-

One of the main keys to having a healthy relationship is forgiving your partner's mistakes without holding on to grudge or planning on a tit-for-tat. This gives a morale in your relationship.

16. Respect And Love Each Other:-

Respect is earned. Both need to respect and love each other to have the foundation of a relationship. It lets you commit less mistakes and be more loyal to each other.

17. Build Intimacy Outside Sex As Well:-

Sexual intimacy is not the only way to be intimate with each other. Intimacy could be in form of sharing jokes, having a laugh, etc., and in this way your bond with each other doesn't break and enhances as a couple.

18. "Give" Rather Than "Expect":-

"Giving" rather than "expecting" is the vitamin of having a healthy relationship. Every couple needs to understand this simple rule. "Give your partner the last of you, when it is all you have".

These relationships rules look simple in reading than in following. But following them is a boon for you as it leads you to have a splendid relationship.

