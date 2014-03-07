Physical Relationship Before Marriage: A Sin?

In the past when we talked about love and relationship, it meant going on dates or walking hand in hand. And, most of the relationships ended in marriage. A physical relationship did not exist prior to matrimony. The society was very clear that sexual relationships outside the wedlock was a sin and was not tolerated.

But today, the line has become blurred. The older generation feels that a physical relationship before marriage is a sin. The younger generation scoffs at these values and thinks that their freedom is being questioned. So, what is the real answer?

It has always been difficult to dole out physical relationship advice, but today the difficulties have become tenfold. Now, many relationships are becoming based on physical relation rather than love. After all, sexual love is the ultimate expression of love between two people. And for us humans, it is more than just a physical experience. Our sexual needs are also emotional meaning that a sexual relationship devoid of love will not satisfy us completely.

Let us now examine the pros and cons of intimacy before marriage.



Intimacy

The physical relationship is the ultimate expression of love between two people. Intimacy before marriage means you are closer to the person emotionally as well. Physical relationship after the marriage is the art of expressing your desires and intimacy levels are not bounded after marriage. While some consider intimacy normal before marriage, some consider it after marriage. It is all upon the mindset you and your partner have.



Commitment

Sexual intimacy shows the depth of commitment, two people have for each other. Physical relationship before marriage allows two people to be completely committed to each other and their bonding will be very strong. This creates a better understanding as to what, where, how and when either of the partners wants from each other. Commitment is the biggest requirement and without it, a relationship is bound to fail. It doesn't really matter if it is before or after marriage.



Make Sure You Are Serious

People who are in a physical relationship before marriage are actually sharing their love in its complete form. So, make sure that you will not regret the act in your future. Remember to be serious about the acts you are doing. It is someone's soul that you are being physical with. Unless and until you feel the seriousness, a physical relationship should be kept off limits.



Not Just For Pleasure

We come across a number of people entering a physical relationship before marriage out of curiosity just for the physical pleasure it provides. Physical intimacy without mental bonding will remain only as an exercise. The physical relationship is just not for pleasure. It is for uniting of flesh and bones. In order to build these flesh and bones connection, you have to be in accord to the mental bonding as well.

Safety Concerns

Intimacy before marriage leaves behind a lot of safety concerns. This is especially sharp with people who change partners a lot. Physical relationship before marriage cannot be condoned if you are not using safety measures. You need to be secured about the safety concerns. It is very much required in a physical relationship. Without it, things go haywire. You need to have your safety and your partner's as a priority.



Foundation Of The Family

Physical relationship before marriage cannot be excused when we think in relation to a family. Foundation of a family is one of the social requirement of the people we are surrounded with. Having a family and then having a baby is the society's norm. It is your choice to do accordingly.



Emotional Scarring

Intimacy before marriage tends to bring a lot of emotional scarring. When you break up with the person you have been most intimate with, it will shatter your emotional self. If you prefer physical intimacy before marriage, make sure you are with the right person. It all is the connection of emotion between two people and if you are not abiding by that, it would be difficult to come out of any type of relationship or for that matter, even getting into it. You need to know that emotions matter a lot for the deeds you plan on doing with another soul.

It is now up to you to think if physical relationship before marriage is a sin or not. That is your calling. I have tried too put forward the best of the examples I could and have portrayed all angles to the scene. Now it is your choice to act accordingly.

