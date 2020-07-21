8 Things Men Think Women Care About In A Relationship, But They Don’t

1. Your Finances Or Fortune Most of the guys think that in order to have a loving and caring girlfriend, they ought to be affluent. However, this is all myth. A real woman will never care if you propose to her with a diamond ring or if you can afford dinner at some fancy restaurants. All they care about is if you treat her with respect, love and care. Though your woman would ask you to improve your financial condition and secure your future, that doesn't mean she is after your money. Maybe she wants you to have a better and comfortable life.

2. How Tall You Are Doesn’t Matter If you are someone who was blessed with a short height, then you don't have to feel bad for not being tall. This is because women generally don't care about how tall you are. A real woman knows that it isn't your height that would make her feel loved and special. She will, in fact, care to know whether you have a pure soul and if you treat people with dignity and respect. So do not feel sorry or bitter. Instead, you need to learn to be kind and gentle towards other people.

3. If You Own Luxury Cars Or Watches Movies and TV have tricked us into believing that women are word by those who own cars, especially those who can afford luxury ones. Well, this isn't the truth. No wonder your woman would be happy to see you owning a comfortable and luxury car but that doesn't mean she won't date you don't have any car. A real woman will instead try to help you find success and fulfil all your dreams.

4. What Your Friends Think About Her It can be possible that your friends may not like your woman but you don't have to be obsessed with it. This is because your woman cares about what you think of her. Initially, she may feel bad for what your friends say about her. But in the course of time, you will find her being least bothered about what your friends have to say.

5. If You Take Her For Shopping No doubt your woman will be more than happy if you take her shopping. She will be elated to accompany you on shopping but that doesn't mean she always wants you to buy things for her. She won't have any problem if you don't buy things for her or take her shopping even for months. This is because a real woman knows that materialistic things can never determine the love in the relationship. She will be happier if you work hard to make your career bright.

6. If You Earn Less Than Her Some men may think that women care about not seeing their men earning more than they do. Well, this is not the complete truth. If your woman asks you to earn more, that doesn't mean she is unhappy with your current salary. It could be possible that she wants you to be financially stable and earn enough to fulfill your dreams. Trust us, she won't judge you for earning less than her.

7. Your Grey Hair Do you feel inferior just because you have grey hair? Do you think that no girl would ever date you just because you have got some grey hair? Well, this is not the truth. A real woman doesn't date a man for his hair. In fact, she will date you for your heart, behaviour and the love you have for her. But if you still feel inferior, you can take a cue from successful actors, sportspersons and key figures who have grey hair. Had they cared about having grey hair, would they have been successful and famous?