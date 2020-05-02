Are You Being A Needy Partner In Your Relationship? 9 Signs That Tell So

1. You Always Want Your Partner To Be Around This is one of the biggest signs that you are the needy one in your relationship. You feel that your partner must stay around you throughout the day. Even if both of you are with your friends or at a party, you do not let your partner go away. You demand him/her to stay close to you, no matter what. You feel that since you are in a relationship, both of you should stay together all the time.

2. You Always Keep Texting To Him/Her No doubt it is quite adorable to stay in touch with your partner throughout the day. After all, texting can help you in letting each other know that you care and love each other dearly. But if it is only you who keeps on texting 24*7 then this shows that you are needy. Your conversations are mostly one-sided and you keep texting your partner for no reason. Even if your partner says that he/she is busy at the moment, you continue to text him/her.

3. You Often Stalk Him/Her On Social Media Are you constantly going through your partner's social media account? Are you always keen to know what your partner is up to on social media platforms? Your neediness may compel you to stalk your partner over social media instead of developing a strong emotional bond and trust. You always go through his/her friend list and are the first to like and comment on your partner's post. You do not feel good when you find your partner adding new friends on their social media account. Not only this, you expect your partner to pamper you over social media as well.

4. You Feel Extremely Upset When He/She Is Not Around Since you want your partner to be around you throughout the day, you become upset whenever he/she is not around. Even if your partner is genuinely busy with something, you want full attention from him/her. In addition to feeling upset for not having him/her around, you start imagining things such as what if your partner is with someone else or if he/she is in trouble. Moreover, you start freaking out thinking you may never get back your partner.

5. You Expect Your Partner’s Calls & Texts All Day Long No matter if you are at your workplace, college, with friends or in a family function, you just can't stop checking your phone to see if your partner texted or called you. This is because you expect your partner to call and text you when both of you are physically together. You feel upset when you don't receive any call or text from him/her in such cases. You feel as if your partner is cheating on you or isn't interested in you anymore.

6. You Always Seek Your Partner’s Approval You are always keen to seek your partner's approval to know if you are looking good or doing the right thing. We are not saying that you aren't capable of making any decision but you find it extremely important to seek your partner's approval in almost everything. You won't do things that your partner doesn't approve of. Such as you may not wear your favourite jeans only because your partner didn't find them good.

7. You Are Always Available For Your Partner It is actually good to be available for your partner whenever he/she needs you but ignoring your work and career to be available for him is not a good idea. Canceling your meeting or not completing your assignments every now and then just because your partner asked you out, is called being needy. Instead of doing so, you can let your partner know that you are busy and therefore, it would be better if he/she can reschedule the plan.

8. You Are Eager To Know His/Her Whereabouts It is obvious for couples to know each other's whereabouts but spying your partner for this is definitely not a sign of a healthy relationship. Making false speculations just because your partner didn't tell you where he/she was at 9:00 am in the morning or if he/she is taking a bus/metro to head back home, shows your neediness. Your partner will definitely know his/her whereabouts, only if you stop being needy and spy.