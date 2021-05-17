Is Your Partner Pocketing You? Know All About Pocketing In Relationships

What Is Pocketing?

The person you are in a relationship with tries to avoid all sorts of ways of introducing you to his/her family, friends and colleagues. In simpler terms, your partner does things to make the relationship non-existent. Your partner won't even try to acknowledge you as his/her girlfriend or boyfriend in front of the world. This is what we call Pocketing.

Even though you and your partner spend time together and go on numerous dates, your partner won't accept the same in the public. He/she may hesitate to make the relationship official. Now you may doubt your partner's intentions. You may think that he/she isn't serious about you or is cheating on you. But when it comes to pocketing, things can be different.

The reason why your partner is pocketing you could be that he/she is ensuring if you are the one. Before making the big announcement, your partner may want to become sure if you are really the one, he/she wants to be with. Therefore, your partner could be spending time with you and trying to know you. Or maybe, your partner is just afraid of how people would react when they come to know that you are together. It could be that your partner is waiting for the right time to introduce you as his/her better half.

Now that you have known what pocketing is but how do you spot one if it ever happens in a relationship, you're in? Finding out if someone is pocketing you could be a tricky thing. But then we have some signs that would help you Know better.