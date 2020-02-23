8 Harsh Truth About Friendship That You Need To Know

2. At Times, You May Feel Left Out Space is important, be it a friendship or relationship. If you are a true friend, then you will not intrude someone's personal space. So, your friends may have other friends to hang out with. What you can do is simply accept this fact rather than let your ego get the best of you. Also, he or she may date someone. In that case, you may feel that your friend is giving importance to other people. Due to this, you may develop jealousy but then you need to respect their personal space rather than feeling insecure.

3. There Can Be Conflicts In Your Friendship Like relationships, friendships are not like walking in a garden of roses. There is no such friendship which is perfect and is untouched from conflicts. There can be times, when you may not agree with each other. You may feel irritated and annoyed at your friends but then you need to learn that no human is perfect. Rather than trying to change your friends, you can help them to develop a new and better perspective about life. What matters the most in your friendship is the way you accept each other.

4. Not Everyone Is Meant To Stay Forever You will come across many people in your life and develop a friendship with them. But that doesn't mean they are meant to stay forever. At times things may go in an unexpected manner or you won't feel connected to your friends any more. As a result, your friendship may hit a dead end. In that case, crying over your broken friendship is not a wise thing to do. In this case, you have to respect other people's choices. 12 Types Of Toxic Friends You Simply Need To Ditch

5. Having A Squad Is Not Necessary Social media platforms have made us believe that people around us are having a perfect life. No one likes to share their imperfections with anyone and therefore, what we see is the filtered version of other's lives. You may have seen people posting pictures with their friends under the 'squad goals' captions. Seeing those pictures, you may want to have your own friends circle where all of you are equally compatible with each other. But then you need to understand that having a squad is not necessary. You can live your life happily even if you have a friend or two. It is better to have a handful of trusted friends rather than having an army of incompatible and fake friends.

6. You May Not See Each Other For Years There are many people who are physically apart from each other but emotionally connected. Being friends with someone doesn't meanyou will be seeing each other everynow and then. There can be times, when you may not meet your friends for years due to studies, family related problems or your job locations. This doesn't mean that they don't care for you. In that case, rather than blaming each other for not showing up and making assumptions that your friendship is fake, you can still maintain your friendship.

7. Not All Friends Are Supportive And Caring If you think every person that you meet in your school or college is a supportive friend then you may be wrong. Well,, there are some friends who will never care about your choices, let alone helping you in your tough times. These friends will drain your positivity with their toxic nature. In such a case, it is better to care about your happiness and invest your time and emotions in a meaningful bond.