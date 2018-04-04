Relationships and the opinions that come with it! They change from time to time and we evolve with these ideas.

There are certain outdated relationship rules that we are following even today, which need to be abandoned.

These rules don't work in the current scenario and it is better not to follow these rules any further.

Relationship rules keep changing from time to time and the reason behind it is the evolution of love from generations. Earlier, we didn't have internet and it was difficult to find love. Now, it has become so handy for us that every day we see and match a new partner.

The reasons behind it are simple, people stopped following old rules and started making new ones. They evolved and so did the relationship.

So, let's go through the outdated relationship rules you need to let go of already.

1. Do Not Kiss On the First Date

It's time to stop pretending that physical chemistry is not important in a relationship, as we know that at each point the universe of love is expanding and every moment two new people are meeting. In order to have a bonding and if you both want to kiss, go ahead and do it.

You do not have to follow the rule of not kissing on the first date. The first date is traditionally about getting to know someone to see if they're worth pursuing with a second date or not. But physical connection is that important as well.

If you smooch before you even go on a date, or wait until the second month for a kiss on the cheek, how does it matter?

Rules shouldn't affect our comfort level and preferences in having a physical connection.

2. The Three-day Rule

The old concept of making someone wait in order to not give them the vibe that you are being eager is long gone now. The wait for three days and then trying to initiate a conversation in this era is a foolish thing to do. You never know the wait might be the longest, as the person would have got a text from another soul and might have started going out with that person.

Avoid this rule, as this doesn't give any positive outcome nowadays.

3. Men Need To Handle Bills And Checks

The theory of men paying everywhere is a past etiquette. Today, it is all about going together and paying separately or splitting the bill. This old habit where men pay is often taken as granted by women.

So, avoid this rule and start paying together or divide the bill.

4. Not Introducing Him/Her To The Family

Earlier, people, until they got into serious relationships, would never tell their parents anything. This is a new age, wherein everyone believes in being honest and open, making your date meet your family and friends is very much okay with all.

If you still don't want to mix these, then it is up to you but this tradition is outdated.

5. Men And Women Can't Be Friends

The notion of men and women can never be friends is outdated. In this era, it is true that men and women are also becoming best friends of each other and that too without any trouble. So if you are still thinking that this myth works to date, then try looking around and see how far the generation has gone.

6. Don't Sleep With Someone On The First Date

It is up to you if you want to sleep with someone or not on the first date itself. It is up to your level of comfort and no one can dictate it to you. So, stop following this rule if you really feel the urge of sleeping with the date you are meeting this weekend. Be open about it. If you find him/her desirable and both of you want the same thing, then just go ahead with it.

7. Waiting For The Other Person To Make The First Move

This has been outdated the day social media took over our lives. There is a limitless possibility of a person getting texts from someone or calls too.

So, waiting for someone to make the first move is stupidity on your part.

And you don't want to lose your chances with that person. Go ahead, make the first move, cross this rule and head on.

These are the outdated relationship rules you need to let go.