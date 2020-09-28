White Sauce Pasta Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home

1. First of all, boil 2 cups of pasta on medium-high flame. In case, you want more sauce in your pasta, then you can decrease the amount of pasta.

2. Now heat 1 tablespoon of butter in a pan on medium heat and add onions, capsicum, red pepper and broccoli.

3. Cook for 4-5 minutes on medium flame.

4. After this, take out the veggies and keep it aside.

5. Now once again add 1 tablespoon butter in the same pan.

6. Add chopped garlic and saute for 1-2 minutes on medium flame.

7. Now add the all purpose flour and whisk properly. Make sure the flour doesn't turn brown.

8. Add cream and milk in the pan and stir well. In case, you do not want a creamy texture, then you can skip cream.

9. Stir well to make sure everything combines in a nice way.

10. Let the sauce simmer for at least 5 minutes.

11. Once the sauce begins to thicken and coat the back of the spoon, add italian seasoning, oregano, chili flax and stir.

12. After this, add pepper powder and salt as per your taste.

13. Now cook the sauce for 5 more minutes on medium flame.

14. Add cheese, skip if you do not want to have cheese in your pasta.

15. Add the boiled pasta along with the fried veggies. Mix well so that the sauce coats the pasta and veggies.

16. Cook for two minutes.

17. Serve with cheese toppings.