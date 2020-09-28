Just In
White Sauce Pasta Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
If you are craving something delicious, creamy and satisfying, then what could be better than having white sauce pasta. This is a cheesy and creamy dish which consists of some fresh veggies. The dish also contains cheese and heavy cream. The dish is quite easy to prepare and healthy due to the presence of green veggies in it.
If you are willing to make your kids eat veggies without sulking over the dish, then this recipe can be your saviour. Not only this, you can make this recipe if you are planning a surprise date night with your partner.
You can easily prepare this dish at your home and add your favourite veggies along with some spices. To know how you can prepare this dish, scroll down the article to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 4
- 2 cups pasta of your choice
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1½ tablespoons of all-purpose flour (Maida)
- 1½ cups of warm milk
- 1 small red pepper sliced
- 1 capsicum sliced well
- 1 onion, diced well
- 1 tablespoon of oil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ cup of heavy cream
- ½ red chili flakes
- ½ cup grated cheese
- 5-6 broccoli florets, optional
- salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
1. First of all, boil 2 cups of pasta on medium-high flame. In case, you want more sauce in your pasta, then you can decrease the amount of pasta.
2. Now heat 1 tablespoon of butter in a pan on medium heat and add onions, capsicum, red pepper and broccoli.
3. Cook for 4-5 minutes on medium flame.
4. After this, take out the veggies and keep it aside.
5. Now once again add 1 tablespoon butter in the same pan.
6. Add chopped garlic and saute for 1-2 minutes on medium flame.
7. Now add the all purpose flour and whisk properly. Make sure the flour doesn't turn brown.
8. Add cream and milk in the pan and stir well. In case, you do not want a creamy texture, then you can skip cream.
9. Stir well to make sure everything combines in a nice way.
10. Let the sauce simmer for at least 5 minutes.
11. Once the sauce begins to thicken and coat the back of the spoon, add italian seasoning, oregano, chili flax and stir.
12. After this, add pepper powder and salt as per your taste.
13. Now cook the sauce for 5 more minutes on medium flame.
14. Add cheese, skip if you do not want to have cheese in your pasta.
15. Add the boiled pasta along with the fried veggies. Mix well so that the sauce coats the pasta and veggies.
16. Cook for two minutes.
17. Serve with cheese toppings.
- People - 4
- kcal - 638 kcal
- Fat - 32 g
- Protein - 16 g
- Carbs - 71 g
- Fiber - 4g
Things To Keep In Mind
- You can use any cheese of your choice.
- Do not burn the veggies. Make sure you always saute them on medium flame.
- While frying the all-purpose flour, keep the flame medium and continue stirring.
- You can also use baby corn, if you like their taste.
- If you do not want to have a spicy flavour, then you can skip pepper powder.