Watermelon Kiwi Juice Recipe | Cleansing Juice Recipe | Weight Loss Juice Recipe

Written By:
Kiwi Watermelon Juice Recipe | Boldsky

Nothing beats the freshness of a homemade juice recipe, especially in the mornings. To make you a more healthier and possibly a more functional human being, we are sharing our favourite juice recipes which have worked their magic on us. Today, we will be sharing the watermelon kiwi juice recipe and its million benefits!

watermelon kiwi juice recipe

Watermelon is 92% water! And hydrating our body is extremely important, as it aids to have a healthy skin, flushes out the toxins from our body and makes our organs function a lot better than before! Moreover, did you know watermelon seeds have zinc, protein, fibre and iron, so there is absolutely no necessity to throw them out? Plus, watermelon prevents muscle soreness. Adding a glassful of this juice in our breakfast routine can do wonders for sure.

Kiwi is one important part of this juice recipe, as it helps you in weight loss and the vitamin C content can be instrumental in benefiting people who are suffering from respiratory problems. Kiwi has other benefits like it can help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Now that we have learned all the benefits of this juice recipe, here's more on how to prepare this watermelon kiwi juice delight. Also, do not forget to share your recipe pictures with us!

If you liked the recipe, do us a favour and do share this article with your family and friends, and stay healthy!

WATERMELON KIWI JUICE RECIPE | CLEANSING JUICE RECIPE | WEIGHT LOSS JUICE RECIPE| WATERMELON KIWI JUICE VIDEO
Watermelon Kiwi Juice Recipe | Cleansing Juice Recipe | Weight Loss Juice Recipe| Watermelon Kiwi Juice Video
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
5M
Total Time
10 Mins

Recipe By: Preethi

Recipe Type: Juice

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 1. Watermelon - 1

    2. Kiwi - 2

    3. Water - 1/2 cup

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Peel the skin of the kiwi fruits and slice it into small pieces.

    2. Chop the watermelon in small pieces.

    3. Add both the fruits to the mixing jar.

    4. Blend everything.

    5. Strain the juice and collect it in a glass.

Instructions
  • 1. Watermelon contains a lot of water. So, if you want it, you can totally nopt use water for the juice.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 glass (250 ml)
  • Calories - 124 cal
  • Fats - 5.5g
  • Protein - 4.6g
  • Carbs - 14.9g
  • Fiber - 1.7g
watermelon kiwi juice recipe
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 53 Users]
    Read more about: juice recipes
    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue