Nothing beats the freshness of a homemade juice recipe, especially in the mornings. To make you a more healthier and possibly a more functional human being, we are sharing our favourite juice recipes which have worked their magic on us. Today, we will be sharing the watermelon kiwi juice recipe and its million benefits!

Watermelon is 92% water! And hydrating our body is extremely important, as it aids to have a healthy skin, flushes out the toxins from our body and makes our organs function a lot better than before! Moreover, did you know watermelon seeds have zinc, protein, fibre and iron, so there is absolutely no necessity to throw them out? Plus, watermelon prevents muscle soreness. Adding a glassful of this juice in our breakfast routine can do wonders for sure.

Kiwi is one important part of this juice recipe, as it helps you in weight loss and the vitamin C content can be instrumental in benefiting people who are suffering from respiratory problems. Kiwi has other benefits like it can help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

WATERMELON KIWI JUICE RECIPE | CLEANSING JUICE RECIPE | WEIGHT LOSS JUICE RECIPE| WATERMELON KIWI JUICE VIDEO Watermelon Kiwi Juice Recipe | Cleansing Juice Recipe | Weight Loss Juice Recipe| Watermelon Kiwi Juice Video Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Preethi Recipe Type: Juice Serves: 1 Ingredients 1. Watermelon - 1 2. Kiwi - 2 3. Water - 1/2 cup How to Prepare 1. Peel the skin of the kiwi fruits and slice it into small pieces. 2. Chop the watermelon in small pieces. 3. Add both the fruits to the mixing jar. 4. Blend everything. 5. Strain the juice and collect it in a glass. Instructions 1. Watermelon contains a lot of water. So, if you want it, you can totally nopt use water for the juice. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 glass (250 ml)

Calories - 124 cal

Fats - 5.5g

Protein - 4.6g

Carbs - 14.9g

Fiber - 1.7g