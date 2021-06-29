Veg Cutlet Recipe: How To Make It At Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Cutlet is one of the all-time favourite snacks prepared across India. It is basically veggie patty shallow fried. Vegetable Cutlet is a wonderful snacks you can have with your evening tea. Though there are many ways of preparing cutlet, veg cutlet is surely one of the most popular ones. Prepared using chopped and boiled veggies, breadcrumbs and spices, you can have it definitely as your evening snacks.

Today we are here to tell you about the recipe for preparing veg cutlet. Scroll down the article to read more.

Veg Cutlet Recipe: How To Make It At Home Veg Cutlet Recipe: How To Make It At Home Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 5 Ingredients 1 medium-sized potato, chopped 1 teaspoon chopped green chilies 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves ½ cup fresh green peas ½ teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder ½ cup finely chopped carrot ½ teaspoon of cumin powder ½ teaspoon of red chili powder ¼ cup finely chopped french beans ½ teaspoon of coriander powder 3 to 4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs salt as required Oil for frying For Coating The Cutlet 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour 4 tablespoons of water ¼ cup breadcrumbs

How to Prepare Boil all the chopped veggies (except chilies and coriander leaves) till they become tender. Once the veggies are boiled, drain the water from the cooked veggies and keep them aside. Making Cutlet Mixture Once the veggies cool down a bit, transfer the cooked vegetables to a mixing bowl. After this, mash the veggies using a potato masher. You don't have to make a fine paste of these veggies just let them be coarse. Add ginger-garlic paste along with chilies. Next, add cumin powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, chopped coriander leaves, bread crumbs and salt as per your taste. Combine everything so that ingredients are uniformly mixed. Check the taste to adjust the salt and spices. Keep the cutlet mixture aside and in a separate bowl, add water and all-purpose flour. Stir and mix water and flour mixture to get a smooth paste. Make sure there are no lumps in the mixture. Now with the help of cutlet mould, make small cutlets and flatten them between your palms. Once you have shaped all the cutlets, dip them in the solution from both the sides. After this, coat the cutlets in breadcrumbs. Coat well from both the sides. In case, you don't have breadcrumbs, you can use sooji or rice flour for coating the cutlet. Pan Frying Veg Cutlet Heat some oil in the frying pan for shallow frying the cutlets. When one side is light golden or golden, flip and fry the other side. Add more oil if needed. Shallow fry the cutlet from both the sides till the cutlet becomes crispy and golden. Drain the cutlet on tissue paper. This way you will be able to remover the excess oil. Fry the remaining cutlets. You can add more oil if required. Serve the cutlet hot with mint or coriander chutney. You can sprinkle some chaat masala on the cutlets to enhance the taste.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 5

Calories - 142 kcal

Fat - 5g

Protein - 3g

Carbohydrates - 20g

Fiber - 3g

