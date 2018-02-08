How To Make Easy Vanilla Cake Recipe

Vanilla Cake Recipe | How to Make Easy Vanilla Cake | Eggless Vanilla Cake | Boldsky

Would you like to know how to bake an easy vanilla cake for the evening? Here, we're letting you know how to prepare the vanilla cake recipe. If your kids are demanding you to make something yummy and you're running out of time, this simple vanilla cake recipe can come to your rescue.

Your kids would definitely love this cake recipe and by adding a few candies, jellies and jam, you could make this simple vanilla cake more delightful and add a nice twist to it.

Grab all the ingredients which we have mentioned below and get started with the vanilla cake preparation. Not just kids, but this cake would be loved the most by the elders as well.

If you want to know how to make the vanilla cake easily at home, have a look at the vanilla cake video recipe and also scroll down to see the vanilla cake step-by-step procedure.

VANILLA CAKE RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE VANILLA CAKE | VANILLA CAKE VIDEO RECIPE | VANILLA CAKE STEP BY STEP Vanilla cake recipe | How to make vanilla cake | vanilla cake video recipe | vanilla cake step by step Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 50M Total Time 1 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 8-10 Ingredients Maida - 1½ cup Milk - 1/4th cup Sugar - 1 cup Milk powder - 3/4th cup Salt - a pinch Butter - 3/4th cup Vanilla chips - 2 spoons Vanilla essence - 2 tsp Baking soda - 1 tsp Apple cider vinegar - ½ tbsp Baking powder - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Take a big bowl and add sugar, milk powder, milk and butter to it. 2. Whisk this mixture well, so that no lumps are formed. 3. Take a strainer. 4. Add maida to it. Then, add baking soda, baking powder and a pinch of salt. 5. Dust it from the top. 6. Whisk the whole mixture well. 7. Check the consistency of the batter; it has to be of a flowing consistency. 8. To this add vanilla essence. 9. Mix everything well. 10. Add apple cider vinegar, after whisking it thoroughly. 11. Mix again. 12. Take the baking tray and brush it with some butter. 13. Pour the batter into the baking tray. 14. Spread the batter evenly on all sides. 15. Meanwhile, pre-heat the oven at 160 degree Celsius for 5-10 minutes. 16. Keep the baking tray in the pre-heated oven. 17. Let it bake at 160 degree Celsius for 40-45 minutes. 18. Remove the cake from the baking tray and allow it to cool. 19. Sprinkle some vanilla chips on top. 20. Cut it into pieces and serve. Instructions 1. You could add egg to the batter if you'd like to get a more fluffier cake. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 Cake

