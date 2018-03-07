Rava Kheer Recipe | How To Make Suji Ki Kheer | Ugadi-special Rava Payasam Recipe

Rava kheer, or suji ki kheer, is one of the most-opted-for payasa recipes during festivals or vrats, as it is enriched with nutrients yet can be prepared almost instantly. A hassle-free, easy-to-make rava payasa recipe for the busy hours of festivities will give you the perfect dish to welcome your guests with a delicious bowl of creamy pudding.
Rava is also renowned for being loaded with carbohydrates and proteins, hence a bowlful of this luscious dessert will keep you full for a long time, apt for the time of festivals.
As Indians, we love our festivals, as it allows us to satiate our eternal cravings for delicious desserts without having to think about our diet charts. But what if we could plunge into a delicate bowl of rich pudding which lends us the goodness of semolina, laced with aromatic cardamom and garnished with cashews and raisins and can be prepared almost instantly?
With our simple and easy-to-make rava payasa recipe, get an instant bowl of happiness to entice your tastebuds. Check out the recipe down below or simply follow the video instructions.
Recipe By: Kavya
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 2
-
1. Rava - 3/4th cup
2. Cardamom Powder - 2 tsp
3. Ghee - 1-2 tbsp
4. Sugar - 1 cup
5. Cashews (broken) - 8-10
6. Raisins - 10-12
7. Milk - ½ bowl
8. Water - 4-5 cups
-
1. Take a pan.
2. Heat the pan for 2 minutes and add ghee.
3. Wait for the ghee to melt.
4. Add cashews, raisins and stir them well.
5. Take them out from the pan and put it in a bowl.
6. Pour rava on the pan and roast it for a minute.
7. Add water little by little and start stirring to avoid any lumps.
8. Add milk and keep stirring to ensure that your kheer is lump-free.
9. Let it simmer for 4-5 minutes.
10. Add sugar and wait for it to dissolve.
11. Add cashews, raisins, cardamom powder and mix everything well.
12. Keep it in the pan for a minute.
13. Transfer it into a bowl.
14. Serve either hot or chilled.
- 1. Keep stirring the rava to make sure there is no lump.
- 2. Add milk little by little to ensure your kheer is smooth and absolutely lump-free.
- 3. To adjust the consistency of the kheer, add water more or less, as per your individual preference.
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 284 cal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 24 g
- Carbohydrates - 22 g
- Sugar - 6 g
- Fibre - 4 g
