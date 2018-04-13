Top Weekend Special Recipes | Best Weekend Homemade Recipes | Healthy Weekend Recipes

Are you someone who associates weekend with a takeout dinner with friends or eating out in restaurants? What if we tell you, this weekend, with our top weekend-special healthy recipes, even homemade dishes will be a fun fiesta for your friends and family and believe us, after reading this, you'll save those extra bucks spending after over-expensive restaurant dishes.

We believe that weekends are all about fun food but, at the same time, nourishing your body with nutrients and healthy recipes. For our weekend recipes, you do not need to invest a lot of time in the kitchen and go through a hundred steps to make an exquisite dish. Our recipes are simple, delicious and super easy to make.

On top of saving time and money, our top weekend-special recipes have one more thing in common. They are the ultimate concoction of taste and health. We solely believe you never need to compromise on taste in an attempt to eat and stay healthy. Hence, all our promises come with being extremely healthy and nourishing for our body.

To start off with the list, we have finger-licking appetizers to make your binge-watching a little more fun! For snacks, we have homemade pizzas and in case you do not have an oven, we have got you covered with our tawa pizza recipe.

For the Sunday brunch recipe, we have some of the most delicious side-dish and rice recipes. In case you like flat breads more, we have something exciting to offer as well!

So, without further ado, let's add a little bit more jazz to your weekend with our top weekend special recipes and let us know which ones will you be making this weekend.