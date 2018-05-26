Top Weekend Getaway Recipes| Perfect Weekend Recipes

Weekends! Aren't weekends just the perfect time to bid goodbye to our mundane reality and hit the road? With wind in our hair, let's explore the beautiful nature and breathe fresh air! After all, with our busy schedules and running from morn to night, we hardly get any time for ourselves throughout the week and a weekend rejuvenation is much needed!

In this article, we will share some of the exciting getaway ideas and our top weekend getaway recipes, so that even when you are on the road, your tummy stays full and happy!

Did you know that weekend trips do not have to an expensive affair? Pack your bags and choose a destination that can be covered by the car in an overnight journey. Pack some of these delicious dishes and you are sorted for the day!

Or if you do not want it to be a overnight journey, you can be a tourist in your loved city! Pick that place where you always wished to go but could never make the time, be it a quaint park or that lake and enjoy the serene beauty in the lap of nature!

What should you pack

Pack all the minimalist necessities that you can for your weekend getaway. Be it food or dresses, do not overdo as the weekend is about cherishing the company of the people sitting next to you while you watch that sunset and thank life for being so serene and content, even if only for those special moments!

Delicacies to pack!

Be it an overnight journey or a day out, you would want to pack food that can be utterly delicious and nutritious at the same time. In this note, let's quickly take a glance at recipes which can be easy to make and pack for the weekend!

Pack this delicious sandwich in your bag for a filling breakfast to the day. The pack of masala with aloo, grilled with butter will give you a yummy sandwich recipe to savour in the weekend!

Make your weekend perfect with these cold vegetable sandwich recipe! The combo of vegetables and hung curd give it a healthy makeover which is perfect for your kids!

What can be better than baking a delicious cake for the weekend! Bake this delicious chocolate cake to add a tinge bit of sweet note to your weekend.

This easy and delicious cake will be a perfect munch on breakfast for a long getaway weekend.

This sweet corn pizza needs no introduction! Bake this before leaving and cherish the cheese fest in your mouth all the way!

