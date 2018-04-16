Top Summer Special Veg Recipes| Quick Veg recipes| Easy Veg Recipes

Summer recipes loosely translate into light delicacies, lots of fruity salads, mango recipes and smoothies! Though, in the evenings, we may indulge in heavy dishes, as for the daytime, we like to keep ourselves hydrated through various smoothies and salads or side dishes that will be healthy and nourishing without being heavy.

Our top summer-special veg recipes are curated keeping in mind that not all of us have the time or energy to prepare elaborate dishes. But that does not necessarily mean we will always give into the temptation of ordering out when we can easily make home-made healthy delicacies within less than half an hour!

In summer, we tend to lose a lot of energy by going out in the heat, so naturally that calls for recipes which are full of vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre and at the same time low in calorie count.

For our top summer special veg recipes, we have added recipes which can work as a balanced meal or part of a balanced meal. For example, mango rice or mango chitranna is one such recipe that can be easily made for a sumptuous breakfast dish or even lunch that can be had along with chutney powder or curd. Our veg recipes have one thing in common, they are all rich in nutrients and yet cater you a bowlful of scrumptious, toothsome dishes that you will always want to try often.

To know what are our top picks of the summer-special veg recipes this week, take a quick look at the list below and let us know which ones will you be making this week.

